City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario science centre

The Ontario Science Centre will be totally free this weekend

The Ontario Science Centre is celebrating its 50th birthday, and to honour the occasion, admission will be free all weekend

Toronto's pioneering interactive science museum, which was established on September 26, 1969,  has announced it's having a community weekend, where visitors can enter at no cost.

That means you'll be able to check out the Van de Graaff generator (the one that makes your hair stand up) and the planetarium show for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 28 and 29. 

The two-day celebration will include a bunch of attractions, including MindWorks, the new exhibition that explores all aspects of the brain from memory to emotions. 

There'll also be a huge art piece called Life of the Earth/Death of the Sun, an installation about climate change and mass extinction by Director X which first premiered at Nuit Blanche back in 2016. 

