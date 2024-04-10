Sponsored
How to trade in your old electronics for some big savings on Earth Day in Toronto

This Earth Day, Best Buy Canada is giving Toronto residents a chance to eliminate their toxic e-waste with its Electronic Trade-In program.

We all have old tech lying around, and it’s our responsibility to make sure all the cords, batteries and electronics are responsibly handled — making sure our e-waste isn’t ending up in landfills.

In exchange for all of your eligible old devices, Best Buy Canada will match the value of your items and give out gift cards towards your next purchase at your nearest Best Buy location (excluding kiosks and mobile stores).

Just look out for those classic Blue Shirt associates and they will estimate the value of your gift card based on the model and condition of your old tech.

You can use those gift cards towards eco-friendly tech like the House of Marley Mini Bluetooth Speaker, LARQ PureVis Stainless Steel Water Bottle, and more.

Don’t have any old tech to trade in? No worries, you’re still able to declutter and recycle electronics like old cords, cables and keyboards.

Unlock a free workout class with Jaybird Studio

On Monday, April 22, you can feel good about doing good for the planet and your health with Best Buy Canada’s Trade-in and Train Earth Day Event.

This event offers a chance to participate in a popular workout class at Jaybird Studio — hosted in an infrared heated room, lit by candlelight — all for the cost of your old tech! Towels, mat covers, and water bottles will be provided, all you need to bring is your workout clothes and your old tech for trade-in or recycling!

There are only 18 spots available, so Best Buy Canada is hosting a contest so you can get a chance to win one spot in the workout class. Best Buy Canada is also partnering with Tree Canada to plant a tree for every event guest.

So sign up now to win a spot at this exclusive event, and learn more about Best Buy Canada's Trade-In and Recycling programs to do right by the planet.

Best Buy Canada's Trade-In and Train Event for Earth Day
  • When: Monday, April 22
  • Where: Jaybird Studios — 735 Queen St. W, 2nd Floor 
  • Time: 12:00 p.m.
  • Tickets: You can sign up by Tuesday, April 16 for a chance to win one of 18 spots in a Jaybird workout class
  • Price: Free. Participants must bring a piece of old tech to trade in or recycle. Check online for a list of approved tech for Trade-In and Recycling.
