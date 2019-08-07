The Aga Khan museum in Toronto is offering free admission for its birthday

Museums are a great way to have a good time while learning about something new. Unfortunately, they can be a bit pricey.

So you'll be glad to know that on August 31 and September 1, you can check out Toronto's Aga Khan museum for free.

The museum is celebrating its fifth birthday, and it's throwing a big party called First Five Fest.

The event will have a range of cross-cultural music and activities, including Persian jazz, Filipino hip-hop, and even Bhangra dance classes.

It'll also include a food fair, family art activities and an artisan market.

The entire event is free, which means entry to the regular museum collection on those days is free as well.

If you've been looking to brush up on your knowledge of history, architecture, culture and more, don't miss your chance to do it completely free of charge.