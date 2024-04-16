Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rose disco toronto

A huge rosé disco party is coming to Toronto for the first time this summer

Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Get ready to don your best pink and white outfit and dance the day away! Rosé Disco is coming to Toronto for its inaugural year this August and it's looking like an unmissable summer event.

The one-of-a-kind wine-themed party is set to take over Fort York on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an epic day-into-night event full of wine tasting, great food and music.

But you better grab your tickets now, because the longer you wait, the more expensive they become. Pre-sale tickets are just $35 before regular price kicks in at $60 per ticket.

rose disco torontoExpect to try over 30 different local and international rosé wines, including blends from Tawse Winery, Rosewood, Trail Estate Winery and many more. 

The event will be packed with plenty of things to munch on, like charcuterie boards from Cheese Boutique, savoury pizzas from The Parlour, smash burgers from Burger Drops, and a delicious array of food trucks — which you can enjoy all while vibing to international DJ sets and sipping your drink of choice.

You'll hear the best from local and rising international DJs, like BYNX and Phantoms, with a headlining set from Juno-award-winning Felix Cartal.

rose disco torontoOn the day, the historic Fort York site will be transformed into a pink and white playground.

We're talking pink wine glasses (which you get to take home with you, by the way!), white picket fences and colourful bamboo umbrellas — creating an immersive experience that captures the elegance of rosé and the spirit of disco.

rose disco torontoPresale tickets for Rosé Disco are on sale now starting at $35 — but that price tag is only for a limited time. Once pre-sale sells out, the price will go up, so be sure to grab your tickets now!

You can register for Rosé Disco's presale now to get the best price or learn more about Rosé Disco online. This is a 19+ event and a valid ID is required for entry.

rose disco toronto

Rosé Disco Toronto
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Where: Fort York Historic Site – 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto
  • Cost: Presale tickets start at $35 when you register online.
Photos by

Rosé Disco Party
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

A huge rosé disco party is coming to Toronto for the first time this summer

This wild Ontario contest offers a window renovation and new cold plunge tub worth $25K

This culinary event in Toronto supports the next generation of Indigenous scholars

This Ontario college just took it to the next level with some exciting new arts courses

How to trade in your old electronics for some big savings during Earth Month in Toronto

How this new Toronto restaurant celebrates its Filipino heritage through food

These delicious tequila cocktails are finally available in Ontario

We tried the brand-new candy box curated by Toronto hockey hero Mitch Marner