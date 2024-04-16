A huge rosé disco party is coming to Toronto for the first time this summer

Get ready to don your best pink and white outfit and dance the day away! Rosé Disco is coming to Toronto for its inaugural year this August and it's looking like an unmissable summer event.

The one-of-a-kind wine-themed party is set to take over Fort York on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for an epic day-into-night event full of wine tasting, great food and music.

But you better grab your tickets now, because the longer you wait, the more expensive they become. Pre-sale tickets are just $35 before regular price kicks in at $60 per ticket.

Expect to try over 30 different local and international rosé wines, including blends from Tawse Winery, Rosewood, Trail Estate Winery and many more.

The event will be packed with plenty of things to munch on, like charcuterie boards from Cheese Boutique, savoury pizzas from The Parlour, smash burgers from Burger Drops, and a delicious array of food trucks — which you can enjoy all while vibing to international DJ sets and sipping your drink of choice.

You'll hear the best from local and rising international DJs, like BYNX and Phantoms, with a headlining set from Juno-award-winning Felix Cartal.

On the day, the historic Fort York site will be transformed into a pink and white playground.

We're talking pink wine glasses (which you get to take home with you, by the way!), white picket fences and colourful bamboo umbrellas — creating an immersive experience that captures the elegance of rosé and the spirit of disco.

Presale tickets for Rosé Disco are on sale now starting at $35 — but that price tag is only for a limited time. Once pre-sale sells out, the price will go up, so be sure to grab your tickets now!

You can register for Rosé Disco's presale now to get the best price or learn more about Rosé Disco online. This is a 19+ event and a valid ID is required for entry.