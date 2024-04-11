Sponsored
Fleming College

This Ontario college just took it to the next level with some exciting new arts courses

School is in session and it's time to get learning! Fleming College has just announced a lineup of new design courses to help you upgrade your skills and express yourself artistically.

Fleming College's Haliburton School of Art + Design (HSAD) Continuing Education 2024 course calendar has a ton of specialized and new programming for whatever passion you have or want to explore.

New courses are available in video game design (hello, 3D modelling!) improv comedy and jazz ensemble — plus standard courses like ceramics, painting, photography and even a guide to dying fibres with natural pigments.

HSAD

Mary Zita Payne  - Mary Zita Payne Photography

For the young creators out there, you can try your hand at glassblowing, blacksmithing or jewellery-making in teenage-designed courses!

Moving beyond the summer season, HSAD is now offering its continuing educational courses year-round, with a robust calendar you can conveniently build around your own schedule. Even better, this year's course calendar has over 30 new workshops available from plate decoration to printmaking. 

HSAD

Fleming College - Haliburton School of Art + Design

Nestled in the Haliburton Highlands, HSAD has courses for all skill levels, meaning you don't need any previous experience to enroll in general courses or workshops. It's the school to be at for whatever artistic endeavour interests you!

With so many specialty courses like fibre arts, stone carving, stained-glass and pottery throwing (to name a few), you might just want to enrol in multiple options.

While some continuing education classes have already started, summer programming officially kicks off in June and runs until August. Courses for children, youth and adults are also being offered across Fleming College campuses in Cobourg, Peterborough and Lindsay

Try your hand at a new skill this summer and come back in the fall or winter to hone your new craft! 

HSAD

Gabriel Di Sante/Gabriel Di Sante Corp.

Summertime also marks the return of HSAD's beloved Wednesday event art talks and Thursday evening entertainment nights in the Great Hall.

Don't forget you can explore the campus and faculty art exhibition, Conservation through Creation, throughout the season and bid big at HSAD's annual art auction on August 8.

Wednesday evening courses run over six weeks, ideal for those who cannot commit to a class during the day. For those looking for a one-day experience, Saturday workshops focus on new techniques taught on that day.

For those experienced artists looking to sharpen their skills and test their artistry, HSAD is providing two-week-long advanced courses in painting, blacksmithing, glassblowing and ceramics.

HSAD

Fleming College - Haliburton School of Art + Design

Intrigued and ready to start creating? Keep updated with all HSAD info by checking out their website, browsing their course calendar and registering for your dream course!

Lead photo by

Mary Zita Payne - Mary Zita Payne Photography
