The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

While owning a home at all in Toronto feels like a pipe dream for many, that doesn't mean that there aren't some truly remarkable properties up for grabs in the city. You might just have to be a multi-millionaire to get your hands on them.

From sky-high condos in some of Toronto's newest buildings to midcentury modern works of art, here are the five most expensive homes on the market in Toronto right now.

This absolutely unbelievable six-bedroom, eight-bath condo in the much-hyped The One building occupies more than 5,000 square feet on the 80th floor of the 91-floor skyscraper.

While construction hasn't yet wrapped up, if you're willing to wait, this castle in the clouds can be yours for a whopping $34,981,778.

This whopping mansion located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac near Casa Loma includes a 12-car garage, in-home theatre and a spa featuring a wet-dry sauna and hot tub with sweeping views of the city in addition to its six bedrooms.

Currently holding court as the most expensive house on the market in Toronto, this fortress is listed at $34,500,000.

Back on the market for the second time in two years, this John C. Parkin-designed home is a mid-century modern masterpiece.

Boasting eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, you'll have plenty of space while you admire the architecture of the home, designed in 1976. You can call this piece of Canadian design history home for the low low price of $28 million.

Neighbouring other homes with hefty price tags, this 21,000-square-foot modern marvel comes with its own tennis court, hot tub and pool, alongside six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Located in the Bridle Path area, it should come as no surprise that this oasis is listed at $25 million.

You could be living the suite life every day at this over 5,000 square-foot residential unit at the Ritz Carlton. If living at the Ritz doesn't spell luxury enough, the unit features 12-foot ceilings and access to private amenities within the hotel.

This three-bedroom, four-bath unit with sweeping, unobstructed views of the lake is on the market for $23,880,000.