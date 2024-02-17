This $35 million mansion is the most expensive house for sale in Toronto right now

Secretly nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Toronto near Casa Loma, there hides another castle of sorts: a mansion that's currently the most expensive house on the market in the city.

Reminiscent of the mega-mansions of the Bridle Path, this over 15,000 square foot, three-storey fantasy home features everything you could possibly need to never leave your house again.

And really, if you lived here, why would you even want to?

The home sits atop a hill, offering sweeping views of the city, so you can gaze down upon the residents of Toronto like the royalty you are (or, at least, that you'd feel like living in this home.)

The bright, natural light-filled kitchen includes a massive walk-in fridge, a large butler's pantry and a statement wine cellar where you (or, more likely, your private chef) can craft culinary art in style.

In addition to a living room with soaring 12-foot ceilings and a smaller, more intimate family room, the house also has a bright sunroom encased in floor-to-ceiling windows for living space.

The six-bedroom home features four above-ground rooms and two in the basement, with the 20 by 15-foot primary bedroom large enough to include a large sitting area and large bed.

Connected by French doors, the primary bedroom's ensuite is an 8-piece marble wonder, including a deep bathtub, two showers, and a television for ultimate relaxation.

The house's many outdoor living spaces offer views of the city, including the third-floor terrace, which connects to the dry/wet sauna and gym indoors, and includes a hot tub.

The home also includes staff quarters that can house the small army presumably required to keep this vast space clean and running smoothly.

A major selling point for car collectors, the home comes with an 11-car parking garage complete with a rotating turntable and in-house carwash.

For a casual, cozy night in, you can relax in the home theatre, which could comfortably seat the entire family.

The home, which is listed as a single-family dwelling, also has a massive "Kidzone" playroom, complete with daybeds, storage, and a stage for the little ones (or kids at heart) to perform.

17 Ardwold Gate is currently listed for $34,500,000, with annual property taxes of $73,000.