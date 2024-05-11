This $8 million Toronto condo is an architectural marvel

Back in 2018, a unique Toronto bungalow built in 1944 was one of three homes that was marked for demolition for the 7 Dale Ave. condos.

The group My Rosedale Neighbourhood had fought to stop the development but ultimately were unsuccessful. And honestly, now, with the first condos coming on the market, I'm not that heartbroken.

The building, designed by Hariri Pontarini, and the interiors designed by Studio Munge, create a jaw-dropping residence.

Hariri Pontarini, a firm that has worked on some of Canada's most interesting buildings, didn't disappoint with this new condo.

The exterior is a combination of stone, glass, bronze and bricks imported from Denmark.

Unit 305 is one of the few condos left for sale in the 26-unit building.

It boasts two bedrooms, three bathrooms and over 2,600 square feet of interior living space.

The inside is bright and airy thanks to its southwest exposure.

The main living space is open-concept with 10-foot ceilings and white oak flooring throughout.

The kitchen features Molteni/Dada custom cabinetry, a stone-topped centre island, and plenty of seating.

The primary bedroom features custom storage and a decadent spa-like ensuite bath.

And the guest bedroom might as well just be a second primary bedroom.

It also features an ensuite bathroom and large closet.

One of the best parts of the condo, apart from the meticulously crafted interiors, is the views of the Rosedale Ravine that can be seen from the balconies and the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Not to mention you have a view of the surrounding gardens.

During the development process, they budgeted $2.3 million for landscaping and brought in one of Canada's most distinguished landscape architects and urban designers, Janet Rosenberg.

In other words, whether you're looking at Rosedale Ravine or the yard just below your balcony, it's guaranteed to be a pretty view.

As for the amenities, 7 Dale Ave. offers a lifestyle of luxury and convenience with 24-hour concierge service, a full exercise room, a spa, and the unit also comes with direct elevator access.

Unit 305 is listed for $7,750,000.