Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
7 Dale Avenue Toronto

This $8 million Toronto condo is an architectural marvel

Back in 2018, a unique Toronto bungalow built in 1944 was one of three homes that was marked for demolition for the 7 Dale Ave. condos. 

The group My Rosedale Neighbourhood had fought to stop the development but ultimately were unsuccessful. And honestly, now, with the first condos coming on the market, I'm not that heartbroken. 7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The main living room with a gas fireplace. 

The building, designed by Hariri Pontarini, and the interiors designed by Studio Munge, create a jaw-dropping residence. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The open concept living areas. 

Hariri Pontarini, a firm that has worked on some of Canada's most interesting buildings, didn't disappoint with this new condo. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

A close up of the exterior of the building. 

The exterior is a combination of stone, glass, bronze and bricks imported from Denmark. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The dining area. 

Unit 305 is one of the few condos left for sale in the 26-unit building.  

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

It boasts two bedrooms, three bathrooms and over 2,600 square feet of interior living space. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The stone-topped centre island in the kitchen adds extra seating and prep space. 

The inside is bright and airy thanks to its southwest exposure. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

The main living space is open-concept with 10-foot ceilings and white oak flooring throughout.

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen features Molteni/Dada custom cabinetry, a stone-topped centre island, and plenty of seating. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features custom storage and a decadent spa-like ensuite bath.

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The second bedroom. 

And the guest bedroom might as well just be a second primary bedroom. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The ensuite bathroom. 

It also features an ensuite bathroom and large closet. 7 Dale Avenue Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling windows let in lots of natural light. 

One of the best parts of the condo, apart from the meticulously crafted interiors, is the views of the Rosedale Ravine that can be seen from the balconies and the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The view from the balcony. 

Not to mention you have a view of the surrounding gardens.

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The second balcony. 

During the development process, they budgeted $2.3 million for landscaping and brought in one of Canada's most distinguished landscape architects and urban designers, Janet Rosenberg. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

Views of the ground. 

In other words, whether you're looking at Rosedale Ravine or the yard just below your balcony, it's guaranteed to be a pretty view. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

The gated entrance. 

As for the amenities, 7 Dale Ave. offers a lifestyle of luxury and convenience with 24-hour concierge service, a full exercise room, a spa, and the unit also comes with direct elevator access. 

7 Dale Avenue Toronto

A view of the East wing. 

Unit 305 is listed for $7,750,000

Photos by

 Kinetic Media
