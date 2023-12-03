Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
101 Old Colony Rd Toronto

You can buy this $17 million Toronto home interest free

Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
With recent increases in interest rates across Canada, more and more people are waiting to buy a home or simply can't afford a mortgage to purchase one anymore. 

And while normally something as mundane as interest rates wouldn't stop someone from purchasing a multi-million dollar home, maybe they are because 101 Old Colony Rd. has been on and off the market since 2020.

In fact, we've written about it a few times.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The living room with a grand fireplace. 

But if rising interest rates were the reason you haven't bought 101 Old Colony Rd., well have we got the best news for you! According to the listing, the seller is now offering interest free financing to the buyer, which is WILD.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The view to the backyard.

This grand estate, boasting over 15,000 square feet of living space and every luxury imaginable, could be purchased without a traditional mortgage and without paying interest on any funds you borrowed to buy it. Yes, you read that right.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

A gym in the basement. 

Now, we assume you'll need some sort of down payment, as well as there will obviously be legal terms and a repayment plan. But what those terms are and the timeline for the repayment plan is a mystery because the realtor never got back to us. 

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The perfect reading nook. 

So for all we know you could have a downpayment of $20K and repay the house at $2,000 a month for the rest of your life. That's doubtful but what a wonderful deal that would be. 

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The lower level of the home. 

As for the house itself, it's a palatial retreat.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

A sitting room with a fireplace and tons of natural light. 

The design seamlessly blends modern elegance with timeless craftsmanship, curated to evoke the ambiance of a high-end boutique hotel while ensuring the comfort and intimacy of a family home.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The grand dining room. 

Upon entry, natural light pours in, dancing off the Italian porcelain floors and walnut hardwood that grace the interiors.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

A sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

The soaring ceilings create an illusion of space, enhancing the feeling of openness and splendor.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The spa in the lower level of the house. 

Custom-crafted finishes can be found in every corner, from the intricate window displays to the nickel-plated grand staircase.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The family room with views of the backyard. 

With five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, each space exudes its unique character while maintaining an overarching theme of lavishness.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The crown jewel of this residence is the primary suite, a sprawling 2,000-square-feet of luxury living.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

It boasts a walk-in dressing boudoir and an extravagant ensuite.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The home theatre.

Entertainment and indulgence take centre stage with features like a wine cellar, a zen-inspired health and fitness spa, and a cinema-like home entertainment and theatre room.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

Moving outdoors, the residence continues to impress. The pool and cabana area look like a high-end resort.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The cabana with an outdoor kitchen. 

So whether inside or outside, this property is a visual masterpiece.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

101 Old Colony Rd. is currently listed for $16,890,000, down from the nearly $22 million it was when we first covered this property. So if you were on the fence about 101 Old Colony Rd., now is the time to buy it.

101 Old Colony Rd. Toronto

A view of the back of the house and pool. 

It's the cheapest it has ever been and with no interest financing you don't even have to worry about only paying the principal down or having the bank foreclose on you. Win, win. 

Lead photo by

Barry Cohen Homes
