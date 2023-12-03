You can buy this $17 million Toronto home interest free

With recent increases in interest rates across Canada, more and more people are waiting to buy a home or simply can't afford a mortgage to purchase one anymore.

And while normally something as mundane as interest rates wouldn't stop someone from purchasing a multi-million dollar home, maybe they are because 101 Old Colony Rd. has been on and off the market since 2020.

In fact, we've written about it a few times.

But if rising interest rates were the reason you haven't bought 101 Old Colony Rd., well have we got the best news for you! According to the listing, the seller is now offering interest free financing to the buyer, which is WILD.

This grand estate, boasting over 15,000 square feet of living space and every luxury imaginable, could be purchased without a traditional mortgage and without paying interest on any funds you borrowed to buy it. Yes, you read that right.

Now, we assume you'll need some sort of down payment, as well as there will obviously be legal terms and a repayment plan. But what those terms are and the timeline for the repayment plan is a mystery because the realtor never got back to us.

So for all we know you could have a downpayment of $20K and repay the house at $2,000 a month for the rest of your life. That's doubtful but what a wonderful deal that would be.

As for the house itself, it's a palatial retreat.

The design seamlessly blends modern elegance with timeless craftsmanship, curated to evoke the ambiance of a high-end boutique hotel while ensuring the comfort and intimacy of a family home.

Upon entry, natural light pours in, dancing off the Italian porcelain floors and walnut hardwood that grace the interiors.

The soaring ceilings create an illusion of space, enhancing the feeling of openness and splendor.

Custom-crafted finishes can be found in every corner, from the intricate window displays to the nickel-plated grand staircase.

With five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, each space exudes its unique character while maintaining an overarching theme of lavishness.

The crown jewel of this residence is the primary suite, a sprawling 2,000-square-feet of luxury living.

It boasts a walk-in dressing boudoir and an extravagant ensuite.

Entertainment and indulgence take centre stage with features like a wine cellar, a zen-inspired health and fitness spa, and a cinema-like home entertainment and theatre room.

Moving outdoors, the residence continues to impress. The pool and cabana area look like a high-end resort.

So whether inside or outside, this property is a visual masterpiece.

101 Old Colony Rd. is currently listed for $16,890,000, down from the nearly $22 million it was when we first covered this property. So if you were on the fence about 101 Old Colony Rd., now is the time to buy it.

It's the cheapest it has ever been and with no interest financing you don't even have to worry about only paying the principal down or having the bank foreclose on you. Win, win.