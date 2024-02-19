5 reasons you should buy a home in Etobicoke instead of downtown Toronto

Like most properties outside of downtown Toronto, Etobicoke is a place where you can get more for your money in terms of size, quality, and potential for renovations.

Etobicoke isn't a suburb with nothing but houses, roads, and the usual big box stores. Recall that it was its own township up until 1998.

You can think of it as Toronto's slightly younger, less jaded sibling and here are some reasons why you might want to move there.

Lower crime rate

Etobicoke has long held a reputation for being the borough with the lowest population density. As a natural result, residents can expect less traffic within Etobicoke, less noise pollution, and less crime.

Toronto Police Service reports from 2023 and previous years indicate that crime rates in Etobicoke are significantly lower than those in Toronto across all data sets, including auto theft.

Combined records from Toronto’s 51, 52, and 53 Divisions reported a total of 1,202 auto thefts for 2023. Meanwhile, Divisions 22, and 23 serving Etobicoke Centre and the West Mall recorded a total of 356.

For the same year, TPS divisions operating in downtown’s busiest streets reported a total of 1,650 break & enters in 2023. TPS responding to calls in Etobicoke Centre and the West Mall reported a combined total of 82 break & enters for the same year.

Diverse real estate options

The range of property styles in Etobicoke includes newly developed luxury condominiums and townhomes like those seen in Islington City-Centre West, the enduring Georgian homes with large lots as seen in the Richview and Humber Heights communities, and newly constructed and luxurious homes like those in the Kingsway neighborhoods.

Since Etobicoke is a city in development, real estate agents who service this area say that it has something for all budgets, lifestyles, and preferences.

For example, there are many bungalows in the Kipling and Lakeshore area, as well as parts of Royal Road which provide opportunities to expand construction.

According to Pedri Real Estate, new townhome developments have become prevalent in Etobicoke. Unlike Toronto condominiums, Etobicoke’s newer developments offer a bountiful range of amenities to keep their residents happy. Many include swimming pools, private bars, gyms, and recreation rooms.

Walkability

For a so-called suburb, there’s plenty to do in Etobicoke that you can accomplish without a car and within a reasonable amount of time.

You can lift weights at the gym, shop for new clothes, pick up some beauty products, or some cannabis, and stop for a cappuccino anywhere in between at Lakeshore Village.

The Kingsway has built a reputation for its multitude of elegant boutiques, and it is just steps outside of Royal York subway station.

Unlike many suburban areas in the GTA, Etobicoke has sidewalks outside the bounds of residential areas.

It’s possible to reach common destinations like shopping centers, schools, doctor’s appointments, or restaurants using TTC routes in Etobicoke.

Proximity to Toronto

One of the most influential factors behind the choice to live in Etobicoke is its proximity to downtown Toronto. For example, a subway train ride from Kipling or Royal York stations can take you to Yonge/Bloor in 30 minutes or less.

If you drive or ride Ubers to get around, roughly 25 minutes on the Gardiner will get you to the heart of the city.

Many people who reside in Etobicoke have jobs in downtown Toronto and head back home to rest in quiet suburban life.

Lush green spaces

Most neighborhoods in Etobicoke were built near beautiful park trails, some of which are right on the lake like Colonel Samuel Smith Park in the Kipling and Lakeshore area. In the wintertime this park opens its ice rink, which takes the form of a figure eight loop. People glide around the trail nestled in trees.

Humber Bay Park East draws in birdwatchers and butterfly lovers in the summer months. The park covers eight hectares along Lake Ontario, providing an open and airy trail for hikers and cyclists, or various picnic spots for people who just want to eat and relax.

Another place where people can escape to nature by the water is Marie Curtis Park, which connects to Etobicoke Creek. This park covers 41 hectares of land and welcomes people to play on its sportsfields, bring kids to its playgrounds, hang out on its sandy beaches, walk, jog, or cycle along its trails.