205 The Bridle Path Toronto

Mega mansion on Toronto's Bridle Path has dropped its price by almost $2 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
There are a lot of big mansions in The Bridle Path. We've written about a lot of them before. Some are ornate and French Chateau-inspired, others are more modern. There's even a retro mid-century home or two.

But honestly, most of them are just obnoxious displays of wealth.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The virtually staged family room. 

205 The Bridle Path isn't the most expensive home we've seen in this neighbourhood, but, at $11,888,000, it's not exactly cheap.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The basement wet bar and wine cellar. 

So what do you get for almost $12 million? Well, a lot of space for one thing. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The expansive foyer with stone floors. 

This estate sits on a massive 167-foot wide gated lot and offers over 9,000 square feet of living space.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

It has six bedrooms, six ensuites, three powder rooms and enough space that you'd never even have to see your family if you played your cards right. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The front entrance with soaring ceilings. 

From the moment you set foot onto the property, you are greeted with a sense of grandeur and opulence thanks to the soaring ceilings and grand principal rooms. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

One of the onyx slab walls. 

The interior features exquisite onyx slab walls, showcasing the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into every aspect of the design.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The virtually staged dining room. 

The home isn't the most interesting architecturally, but it does come packed with all the modern luxuries you can expect from this type of home. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The kitchen. 

You've got your Scavolini kitchen, which features a large island, pantry, and built-in appliances.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

A virutally staged office space. 

The extensive use of luxury stone, slabs, and unique materials throughout the home adds some textural intrigue to what could be a very sterile home.205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The elevator. 

The home also comes with a full automation/Control 4 smart home system, heated floors, driveway, walkway, loggia and an elevator.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The outdoor kitchen. 

The retractable glass wall opens to a landscaped backyard complete with a waterfall and outdoor kitchen.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

The movie theatre. 

The basement, of course, has a movie theatre, nanny's quarters, temperature-controlled wine room, walkout, second kitchen, and more.

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

A sauna. 

Additional features of this estate include two laundries, a gym with a spa-like ensuite and saunas, custom window coverings, custom light fixtures, TVs, and appliances. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

A powder room. 

Really, it checks all the luxury mansion boxes. 205 The Bridle Path Toronto

A firepit and waterfall in the backyard. 

And best of all, it's current listing price is a decent discount from what it originally went on the market for. 

205 The Bridle Path Toronto

A virtually staged backyard where they added a pool. 

205 The Bridle Path was listed in April last year for $13,580,000 – which works out to a $1,692,000 discount. Not too shabby. 

Photos by

DiGenova Media
