Mega mansion on Toronto's Bridle Path has dropped its price by almost $2 million

There are a lot of big mansions in The Bridle Path. We've written about a lot of them before. Some are ornate and French Chateau-inspired, others are more modern. There's even a retro mid-century home or two.

But honestly, most of them are just obnoxious displays of wealth.

205 The Bridle Path isn't the most expensive home we've seen in this neighbourhood, but, at $11,888,000, it's not exactly cheap.

So what do you get for almost $12 million? Well, a lot of space for one thing.

This estate sits on a massive 167-foot wide gated lot and offers over 9,000 square feet of living space.

It has six bedrooms, six ensuites, three powder rooms and enough space that you'd never even have to see your family if you played your cards right.

From the moment you set foot onto the property, you are greeted with a sense of grandeur and opulence thanks to the soaring ceilings and grand principal rooms.

The interior features exquisite onyx slab walls, showcasing the quality craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into every aspect of the design.

The home isn't the most interesting architecturally, but it does come packed with all the modern luxuries you can expect from this type of home.

You've got your Scavolini kitchen, which features a large island, pantry, and built-in appliances.

The extensive use of luxury stone, slabs, and unique materials throughout the home adds some textural intrigue to what could be a very sterile home.

The home also comes with a full automation/Control 4 smart home system, heated floors, driveway, walkway, loggia and an elevator.

The retractable glass wall opens to a landscaped backyard complete with a waterfall and outdoor kitchen.

The basement, of course, has a movie theatre, nanny's quarters, temperature-controlled wine room, walkout, second kitchen, and more.

Additional features of this estate include two laundries, a gym with a spa-like ensuite and saunas, custom window coverings, custom light fixtures, TVs, and appliances.

Really, it checks all the luxury mansion boxes.

And best of all, it's current listing price is a decent discount from what it originally went on the market for.

205 The Bridle Path was listed in April last year for $13,580,000 – which works out to a $1,692,000 discount. Not too shabby.