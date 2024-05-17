Stunning new proposal unlike anything else in Toronto has people excited

An impressive new plan is in the works for a small retail strip in Toronto's Dupont and Christie area, boasting a design unlike any other residential mid-rise in the city.

Batay Csorba Architects shared images of a new eight-storey development designed by the firm for a yet-to-be-revealed developer.

The development, which has not yet been formally submitted with City planners, will reportedly add 61 rental units and new retail space to the area.

Though the architect's announcement was somewhat vague about the location, images indicate that the new project is likely planned to replace a row of two-storey buildings spanning from 258 through 264 Christie Street, one block south of Dupont.

The stretch of four retail frontages in question includes the Crossroad Kafe, a lively local spot known for its coffee and brunch offerings.

Renderings posted to Instagram depict a mid-rise consisting of a base volume topped by recessed upper levels. Most notably, the design features facades of glazed green bricks, broken up by a randomized pattern of punched square windows and intricate brickwork that further punctuates the exterior while dividing the massing into more digestible volumes.

Batay Csorba describes the new development as a "courtyard building," and a second rendering of the planned courtyard highlights a stunning space with rounded balconies framing a central outdoor feature.

Several commenters have shared excitement over the renderings, though very limited details are available beyond what can be gleaned from the pair of images and the brief project description.

blogTO has reached out to Batay Csorba Architects for comment on the new proposal.