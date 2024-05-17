Breathtaking new medical school will completely transform Brampton landmark

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is gearing up to construct a new medical school as part of a major transformation of the former Bramalea Civic Centre in Brampton.

An impressive preliminary glimpse of the facility was revealed back in April when it was announced that architects Diamond Schmitt had been selected as the primary design consultant for the new TMU School of Medicine.

Diamond Schmitt has engaged Two Row Architect, an Indigenous-owned design firm with an impressive portfolio, to consult on the project's design and incorporate Indigenous design elements into the plan.

"Equity, diversity and inclusion and reconciliation will be intentionally infused throughout all facets of the School of Medicine, including its physical environment," said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi.

"This is the first-ever university building project to integrate TMU's Indigenous Design Guidelines – developed in consultation with Indigenous community members – in the design process."

The new state-of-the-art medical school will offer TMU active learning classrooms, laboratory and study spaces supporting various modes of pedagogy.

The lone rendering shared with the public shows off a stunning four-storey interconnected atrium at the west entrance of the building.

Other building features will include a library, teaching labs, simulation and digital anatomy labs, and a range of student amenities like event, gallery and maker spaces, a communal kitchen with a student-run internal herb garden.

"The design of TMU's School of Medicine embraces the brutalist architecture of the original civic building, while opening it up to become a welcoming and inclusive space for medical education," says Cecily Eckhardt, principal at Diamond Schmitt.

"Designed to support the next generation of healthcare professionals, with many lab spaces to conduct simulation-based training and flexible work areas to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, the School of Medicine will not only build community amongst students and faculty, but be a truly integrated health centre, providing access to quality medical care to the community of Peel Region through clinical support programs."

TMU's new School of Medicine is scheduled to open in September 2025.