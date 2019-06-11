House of the week: 75 The Bridle Path

The Bridle Path never ceases to amaze with its extravagant homes. While this one isn’t as opulent as some of the homes that have been featured by real estate coverage, it’s still breathtaking. The architecturally-significant contemporary glass house sits on two acres of landscaped nature. It was completely renovated, with an Asian-inspired minimalist design.

Upon first entering the home, you’re greeted with a floating glass staircase and walkway, soaring ceilings, and tons of natural light.

The living room has a 32-foot-long glass wall of sliding doors that melds the interior and exterior space seamlessly.

The house layout is almost too open concept, to the point of feeling empty, rather than airy.

The kitchen is beautiful though, with sleek cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances, including a wine tower.

The home is calm and modern with more living space than I’d ever know what to do with.

There are five bedrooms and eight washrooms.

Each room is spacious (obviously) with built-in wardrobes.

The house has an indoor pool and spa complex.

There’s also an exercise room and a studio for “yoga or art,” according to the listing.

If that wasn’t enough room for physical activity, you can always head outside to the lit tennis court or gather up a group of your friends and have a full on game of football, as there’s definitely enough space on the lawn.

Specs

Good For

Practicing your backhand. With a tennis court right on your property, you no longer have an excuse for that mediocre backhand. Remember, it’s all about follow-through.

Move On If

You prefer a cozier, more 'lived-in' look to your house. The Asian-inspired minimalism makes this house appear more like an art museum where you can look but can’t touch. Or, you know, if you're not a multi-billionaire.