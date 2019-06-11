Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
75 bridle path toronto

House of the week: 75 The Bridle Path

The Bridle Path never ceases to amaze with its extravagant homes. While this one isn’t as opulent as some of the homes that have been featured by real estate coverage, it’s still breathtaking.75 the bridle path torontoThe architecturally-significant contemporary glass house sits on two acres of landscaped nature. It was completely renovated, with an Asian-inspired minimalist design.

75 the bridle path torontoUpon first entering the home, you’re greeted with a floating glass staircase and walkway, soaring ceilings, and tons of natural light.  

75 the bridle path torontoThe living room has a 32-foot-long glass wall of sliding doors that melds the interior and exterior space seamlessly.

75 the bridle path torontoThe house layout is almost too open concept, to the point of feeling empty, rather than airy.  

75 the bridle path torontoThe kitchen is beautiful though, with sleek cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances, including a wine tower.

75 the bridle path torontoThe home is calm and modern with more living space than I’d ever know what to do with.

75 the bridle path torontoThere are five bedrooms and eight washrooms.

75 the bridle path torontoEach room is spacious (obviously) with built-in wardrobes.

75 the bridle path torontoThe house has an indoor pool and spa complex.

75 the bridle path torontoThere’s also an exercise room and a studio for “yoga or art,” according to the listing.

75 the bridle path torontoIf that wasn’t enough room for physical activity, you can always head outside to the lit tennis court or gather up a group of your friends and have a full on game of football, as there’s definitely enough space on the lawn.75 the bridle path toronto

Specs
Good For

Practicing your backhand. With a tennis court right on your property, you no longer have an excuse for that mediocre backhand. Remember, it’s all about follow-through.75 the bridle path toronto

Move On If

You prefer a cozier, more 'lived-in' look to your house. The Asian-inspired minimalism makes this house appear more like an art museum where you can look but can’t touch. Or, you know, if you're not a multi-billionaire.75 the bridle path toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Trilogy Agents

