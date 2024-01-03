This is what Toronto's skyline could look like in 2034

The transformation of Toronto's skyline over the last two decades is set to continue through the next one with the addition of many tall buildings, a future that one designer has visualized with a look into how the city may appear ten years down the road.

Local digital marketer Stephen Velasco has been documenting the city's growth in 3D since his teenage years, creating a cardboard diorama first featured by blogTO in 2011 before evolving to computer-generated models in 2017.

Velasco's Future Model Toronto project is now in its seventh year of progress, building out an elaborate and ever-changing 3D rendering of the cityscape. His model has been featured numerous times on blogTO as the project continues to add completed projects along with new and changing proposals.

The latest snapshot of the project provides a look at how Toronto's skyline may appear a decade from now, in 2034.

Updated projections of #Toronto’s future #skyline as viewed from Lake Ontario. pic.twitter.com/UpWqw5GSrH — Future Model Toronto (@FutureModelTO) January 3, 2024

Velasco shared a new view of his future model to X, taking viewers on a time machine voyage across the harbour to Toronto Island for a glimpse at what postcard city views could look like in a few years' time.

The animated preview shows projects already under construction shaded in blue, and proposals yet to begin construction shaded in pink.

Velasco tells blogTO that he estimates all of the blue-shaded projects depicted in the graphic should be completed within five years, by 2029, while the proposals will likely materialize within the next ten years, by 2034.

Over 100 high-rises are currently under construction in the city, with another 300 tall buildings working their way through the City's planning and approvals process.

In addition to these sweeping skyline views, Velasco's project has also highlighted pockets of transformative high-intensity development in the city, like the Yonge-Gerrard and Golden Mile areas.

Among the major new additions featured in this graphic, Pinnacle One Yonge's SkyTower (under construction and shaded blue) is the tallest building on tap for the city, on its way to a staggering height of 105 storeys.

Also featured under construction is the first phase of the Frank Genry-designed Forma, while its upcoming taller second phase is shaded in pink.

Other notable planned projects include the stepped terraced skyline of the Union Centre, the sculptural peaks of Union Park, the upcoming tallest phases of the Sugar Wharf development, the third phase tower at Commerce Court, and the soaring office proposal known as The Hub.