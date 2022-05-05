Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
sugar wharf condos toronto

These condo towers are adding a flashy pattern to Toronto's skyline

Skyline views of Toronto constantly change as new towers fill out once-barren waterfront lands. Some projects are more impactful than others, though, and Menkes Developments' enormous Sugar Wharf complex is undoubtedly one of the biggest and tallest things happening on the waterfront today.

The first phase of this complex at 95 Lake Shore Blvd E. is already home to a recently-completed 25-storey office tower, as condo towers of 70 and 64 storeys climb to the north, on their way to impressive heights of 231 and 219 metres. If completed today, they'd stand as the 11th and 15th tallest buildings in the city.

It's not just the lofty height of these architects—Alliance-designed towers turning heads along the waterfront, but their unique exterior pattern now materializing as cladding is applied to the massive megaliths.

Like many other recent condo towers in Toronto, the towers' expression comes through in their balconies, a hyper-local design trend catering to the demand for units with private outdoor space.

At Sugar Wharf, this takes the form of a playful pattern that looks somewhere between tree branches and clouds, a look accomplished through a combination of three tones of balcony panels.

It's a bit hard to make out, with cladding creeping up the towers' lower halves, but renderings of the final aesthetic provide a clearer picture of how this complex may look further down the road.

sugar wharf condos toronto

The completed pattern will bring a unique presence to skyline views. Rendering by architects—Alliance.

Love them or hate them, the towers are adding what should turn out to be a distinct look to the city skyline. They'll also add over 1,400 new condominium units to an increasingly lively stretch of waterfront east of Yonge Street.

These very tall condo towers are really just the beginning for the Sugar Wharf community, which is going even taller for its upcoming second phase. Sugar Wharf Phase 2 is set to include towers with heights of 90, 87, and 79 storeys, along with over 3,000 additional condo units.

sugar wharf condos toronto

The first phase will be followed by even taller towers to the west. Rendering by architects—Alliance.

To get an idea of just how tall the buildings in this upcoming second phase will be, the 90-storey building's height of 299 metres is taller than anything that exists in Toronto today.

Even the second phase's lesser towers, with heights of 290 and 260 metres, would rank among Toronto's six tallest buildings if completed today.

