Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
18 Old English Lane Markham

This gorgeous $5M Markham home nails the Frank Lloyd Wright look

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Known for his philosophy of organic architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the most recognizable names in modern architecture.

His homes are legendary, and many have tried to replicate his style. But more often than not, it comes off as a bad imitation instead of the homage it was intended to be. 

However, 18 Old English Lane is one of the few homes that gets it right. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

The view from the dining room. 

The five bedroom, five-bathroom home masterfully combines Wright's timeless design principles with modern luxury, creating a home that's both a work of art and a sanctuary.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The home office or library. 

"The original owners had this house custom-built for their family at the time. They were ahead of the time with the design such as ceiling-to-floor windows to allow natural light in, multiple skylights," said listing agent Adrienne Goodman Florovski.  

As you approach the house, it reveals itself like a well-kept secret, set back with forest and river views that make you feel like you're in a nature documentary.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The foyer. 

The multilevel design, with walls of glass, really hit home on that Wright design principal of  the home being in harmony with its environment. 

The expansive windows and open spaces blur the lines between indoors and out, creating a seamless integration with the surrounding landscape.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The family room. 

Wright's influence is also clear in the home's horizontal lines, flat roofs, and use of natural materials like wood and stone.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The primary bedroom. 

These elements work together to create a sense of unity and balance, embodying Wright's belief that architecture should enhance the natural beauty around it.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The split level home keeps things interesting. 

On the main floor of the home you have all the main rooms – living room, dining room, family room, office and kitchen – with each room cooler than the last. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

The living room. 

For example, there's a sunken living room of our 1970s dreams.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The kitchen. 

"In the kitchen they have an indoor BBQ that is vented to the outside," added Florovski. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

The dining room. 

The dining room has a whole wall of mirrors, which normally would be tacky, but somehow it really works here. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

The secret bar in the family room and the stained glass door that leads to the kitchen. 

The family room has beautiful wood panelling and a sleek fireplace with a built-in credenza storage unit that spans the entire room. It also has a hidden bar. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

The fireplace in the office that conceals the staircase. 

The office or library has floating built-in bookcases and a fireplace with a hidden staircase behind it that goes right up to the primary bedroom.  

18 Old English Lane Markham

The primary bathroom which for some reason has carpet. 

The bedrooms and bathrooms are definitely on the dated side and could likely use an update aesthetic wise.18 Old English Lane Markham

One of the bedrooms. 

But all seem functional, bright and spacious.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The basement rec room. 

There's more living space in the basement with a large rec room, an extra bedroom, a sauna, and laundry.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The backyard pool and tennis court. 

Outside, more than an acre of wooded garden surrounds the home, creating a private oasis complete with a pool and tennis court. 

18 Old English Lane Markham

An aerial view of the property. 

The listing also mentions that wildlife enthusiasts will delight in the local fauna that frequent the property.

18 Old English Lane Markham

The back of the house. 

18 Old English Lane is listed for $5,380,000, which is down $1 million from last year's listing price of $6,380,000.

Photos by

Tyler McKee
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This gorgeous $5M Markham home nails the Frank Lloyd Wright look

Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in Toronto right now

Breathtaking new medical school will completely transform Brampton landmark

Stunning new proposal unlike anything else in Toronto has people excited

Toronto landlord tries to rent out one-bedroom apartment to six people

Residents push back against luxury condo building coming to Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto house that feels like a fairy tale on sale for $5 million

Impressive community centre to be the jewel in Toronto neighbourhood's rebuild