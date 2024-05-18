This gorgeous $5M Markham home nails the Frank Lloyd Wright look

Known for his philosophy of organic architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright is one of the most recognizable names in modern architecture.

His homes are legendary, and many have tried to replicate his style. But more often than not, it comes off as a bad imitation instead of the homage it was intended to be.

However, 18 Old English Lane is one of the few homes that gets it right.

The five bedroom, five-bathroom home masterfully combines Wright's timeless design principles with modern luxury, creating a home that's both a work of art and a sanctuary.

"The original owners had this house custom-built for their family at the time. They were ahead of the time with the design such as ceiling-to-floor windows to allow natural light in, multiple skylights," said listing agent Adrienne Goodman Florovski.

As you approach the house, it reveals itself like a well-kept secret, set back with forest and river views that make you feel like you're in a nature documentary.

The multilevel design, with walls of glass, really hit home on that Wright design principal of the home being in harmony with its environment.

The expansive windows and open spaces blur the lines between indoors and out, creating a seamless integration with the surrounding landscape.

Wright's influence is also clear in the home's horizontal lines, flat roofs, and use of natural materials like wood and stone.

These elements work together to create a sense of unity and balance, embodying Wright's belief that architecture should enhance the natural beauty around it.

On the main floor of the home you have all the main rooms – living room, dining room, family room, office and kitchen – with each room cooler than the last.

For example, there's a sunken living room of our 1970s dreams.

"In the kitchen they have an indoor BBQ that is vented to the outside," added Florovski.

The dining room has a whole wall of mirrors, which normally would be tacky, but somehow it really works here.

The family room has beautiful wood panelling and a sleek fireplace with a built-in credenza storage unit that spans the entire room. It also has a hidden bar.

The office or library has floating built-in bookcases and a fireplace with a hidden staircase behind it that goes right up to the primary bedroom.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are definitely on the dated side and could likely use an update aesthetic wise.

But all seem functional, bright and spacious.

There's more living space in the basement with a large rec room, an extra bedroom, a sauna, and laundry.

Outside, more than an acre of wooded garden surrounds the home, creating a private oasis complete with a pool and tennis court.

The listing also mentions that wildlife enthusiasts will delight in the local fauna that frequent the property.

18 Old English Lane is listed for $5,380,000, which is down $1 million from last year's listing price of $6,380,000.