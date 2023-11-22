Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
2790 Dundas Street West Toronto

The Bull BBQ Pit building is on the market for $6 million

The home of Bull BBQ Pit, which used to be the beloved restaurant Roux, is now up for sale. 

The prime property just past Keele St. on Dundas St. W in Toronto's Junction has hit the market for $6,000,000.

You might be surprised by just how low that is given everything we know about Toronto real estate prices, but the property is being priced to sell quickly."Priced For FIRM OFFER, QUICK CLOSING," reads the short listing description.   

The property is also being sold "as is", which in realtor terms usually means this building is an absolute mess. 

While the listing does mention some renovations, including upgrades to the roof, furnace, windows, and more, there are no details on when those upgrades were done.

2790 Dundas Street West Toronto

The laundromat in one of the retail units of the building.

And while there might be realtively new windows and furnace, when the property is "as is" there could be more damning issues.

Anything from asbestos to structural issues could come up, especially with a building of this age. 

But red flags aside, this building could be a lucrative investment or a chance to delve into development opportunities.

Spanning approximately 15,000 square feet above ground with a functional basement, it presents a wealth of possibilities.

2790 Dundas Street West Toronto

Another view of the interior of the laundromat. 

The ground floor features three separate stores, offering diverse commercial potential in a bustling area.

Venture upwards, and you'll discover 17 apartments, each individually metered.

And while the listing doesn't give any indication of how much rental income potential there is, last year a two-bedroom apartment in the building was rented out for $2,400 a month. So we'll let you do the math on that.

2790 Dundas Street West Toronto

The side of 2790 Dundas St. W. 

But what truly sets this property apart is its strategic placement.

Situated across from the new mixed-use condo and LCBO development, this building is in the perfect location to capitalize on the ongoing urban rejuvenation and transformation happening in the Junction Area.

Right now, there are several new condo buildings within a stones throw from 2790 Dundas St. W that are either in the process of construction or just finished.

All of this is to say, this building offers a gateway to realizing substantial returns and almost guarantees an uptick in property value over time.

2790 Dundas Street West Toronto

The building also has space for parking. 

So whether 2790 Dundas St. W ends up being redevelopped, refurbished or the new owners capitalize on its existing structure, we're excited to see what this building becomes.

Photos by

realtor.ca
