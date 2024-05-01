Real Estate
1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

This $750K Toronto bungalow is too cute for words

In a city where the average price of a house is $1.2 million, and people rent out tents in their living room for $950 a month, it is a clearly struggle to find affordable housing.

And more so, a struggle to find affordable housing that doesn't require a full gut job renovation to be liveable.

But nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Danforth, is this charming bungalow, which is listed for only $749,000.

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The dining room leading into the kitchen. 

It almost feels too good to be true, but when you look at the last time it was on the market in 2005 at only $155K, you know its not actually too good to be true; it's just the Toronto effect.  

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The view from the kitchen into the dining room and living room. 

But still, for just under $750K, it's surprising how nice this house is.

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The living room and the front entrance. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by a cute living room with high ceilings and lots of light.

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The front entrance. 

The layout is mostly open concept, with the living room and dining room being one in the same. 

1125 Craven Rd. TorontoThe kitchen is somewhat separated from the rest of the space by the old wood beams and posts of the home, but instead of feeling dated, it really works in that retro mid-century kind of way. 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

But it's not so retro that it doesn't have all the modern day amenities. The listing notes that the home comes with a fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, and central air conditioning.

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The main bedroom. 

1125 Craven Rd. technically only has one bedroom and one bathroom but there is an extra bedroom in the basement. 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

This cute house also has an adorable backyard with a small shed. 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The basement bedroom. 

The biggest draw for this, apart from the extremely reasonable listing price, is the location. 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The main floor. 

The home is just steps from the Danforth and Monarch Park.

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The small shed in the backyard for seasonal storage. 

Unfortunately it doesn't come with parking but when everything is within walking distance you can probably do without a car. 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The bathroom. 

The real question is how long will this cute home stay on the market, and will it go for over asking? 

1125 Craven Rd. Toronto

The front porch. 

We guess, not long and most definitely. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
