This $750K Toronto bungalow is too cute for words

In a city where the average price of a house is $1.2 million, and people rent out tents in their living room for $950 a month, it is a clearly struggle to find affordable housing.

And more so, a struggle to find affordable housing that doesn't require a full gut job renovation to be liveable.

But nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Danforth, is this charming bungalow, which is listed for only $749,000.

It almost feels too good to be true, but when you look at the last time it was on the market in 2005 at only $155K, you know its not actually too good to be true; it's just the Toronto effect.

But still, for just under $750K, it's surprising how nice this house is.

As you step inside, you're greeted by a cute living room with high ceilings and lots of light.

The layout is mostly open concept, with the living room and dining room being one in the same.

The kitchen is somewhat separated from the rest of the space by the old wood beams and posts of the home, but instead of feeling dated, it really works in that retro mid-century kind of way.

But it's not so retro that it doesn't have all the modern day amenities. The listing notes that the home comes with a fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, and central air conditioning.

1125 Craven Rd. technically only has one bedroom and one bathroom but there is an extra bedroom in the basement.

This cute house also has an adorable backyard with a small shed.

The biggest draw for this, apart from the extremely reasonable listing price, is the location.

The home is just steps from the Danforth and Monarch Park.

Unfortunately it doesn't come with parking but when everything is within walking distance you can probably do without a car.

The real question is how long will this cute home stay on the market, and will it go for over asking?

We guess, not long and most definitely.