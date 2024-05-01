Toronto's new 91-storey megatower is like nothing else under construction in Canada

The massive new 91-storey tower under construction at Yonge and Bloor known as The One will soon break the record for the tallest building in Canada, only to lose the title months later when ultimately eclipsed by an even taller megaproject further south.

It will be a brief but hard-fought-for win for a development that has faced near-constant challenges.

The One has overcome multiple construction stoppages, the exit of a high-profile retail tenant, the project being placed into receivership, and the even higher-profile removal of project visionary Sam Mizrahi from key positions, a move currently under legal challenge by the embattled developer.

Now overseen by receivers Alvarez and Marsal — who are currently seeking new ownership for the tower — The One is advancing through construction in spite of all its past and present challenges, and is soaring ever higher above the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor streets.

The tower's innovative hybrid exoskeleton structure and floorplates now ascend over halfway towards the building's final height.

Meanwhile, installation of the building's reflective glazing and champagne-coloured finishes are following several levels behind, and hinting at the tower's final look.

Forming has reached the third of four distinctive voids carved from the tower facades, marking the location of the tower's mechanical floors.

These uninhabited levels house equipment that keeps essential building systems operating behind the scenes, and are incorporated into the futuristic design of the building by U.K.-based architects Foster + Partners.

Assuming construction continues at the current pace, The One is on track to overtake First Canadian Place's 298-metre height to become the tallest building in all of Canada. However, this achievement will be short-lived, as another project already well under construction is on track to rise even taller.

Initially approved at 85 storeys, The One sought a height increase as part of a battle with the SkyTower project at the foot of Yonge Street, both vying for the title of Canada's tallest building.

While The One ultimately was granted a height increase to 91 storeys (328.4 metres) in 2023, SkyTower was also granted an increase to 105 storeys (345 metres), and is primed to hold the title of Canada's tallest once complete.