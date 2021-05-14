Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
apple store toronto

This is what construction on Toronto's huge Apple flagship store looks like right now

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's first supertall building, The One, is rising at the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor, and taking shape is the retail space on the ground floor, predicted to become a massive Apple store.

More than three years into construction, Mizrahi Developments' 85-storey steel and concrete superstructure has risen above ground level.

Supertall tower The One is under construction at the corner of Yonge and Bloor. 

What we know for sure is that this project will be gargantuan: Mizrahi is pushing for the tower to rise an extra 10 floors to hit 95 storeys instead.

But what's remained somewhat of a mystery is confirmation of The One's podium tenant, which will take over approximately 19,000 square feet of retail space. 

apple store toronto

The main floor tenant of The One has long been suspected be Apple with a flagship store. 

Though it's widely accepted that it'll be an Apple store moving in, Mizrahi and Apple have not confirmed this publicly, nor suggested what else could replace the demolished 114-year-old menswear store Stollerys as the corner's main shop.

Architectural details, however, hint to some classically Apple store features (the brand's store layout is so distinctive that it's trademarked) that point to an extavagant new outpost of the retail tech giant. 

For one, The One's is being designed by Foster + Partners, the same architecture firm behind international Apple stores in Miami, Chicago, Macau, and Tokyo, a pretty obvious indication that a Toronto version is in the works.

While we likely won't be getting a glass cube entrance, like New York's famed Apple Fifth Avenue, the main salesroom may shape up to look the same: essentially one large room with facades made of glass panels. apple store toronto

The current shell of Toronto's future retail store carries resemblances to Apple stores worldwide, like Apple Fifth Avenue. Photo via Apple.

The Toronto retail store will span three storeys, which would be fitting for a shop that loves spiral staircases. 

In Singapore, the Orchard Road flagship has a glass facade that spans 120 feet high, with curved stone staircases. The staircase in New York is made of glass. 

According to a tweet from photographer and architecture buff Pedro Marques, developers have had to accommodate Apple's request for no interior columns in the build, an architectural feat.  

apple store toronto

The building is being designed by architecture firm Foster + Partners. 

We'll have to wait for more features to be installed before we get a better idea of how the future Apple shop will fare in comparison to its luxurious international counterparts, and how it'll transform this central city corner.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Nearly half of Airbnbs in Toronto have turned into normal apartments

This is what construction on Toronto's huge Apple flagship store looks like right now

This unfinished mansion in Toronto for $9 million will be a bargain for someone

A landmark heritage home right on Queen Street West is now up for sale

New map charts Toronto rent prices by TTC subway station

This whole block of Yorkville is going to look like it's from the future

The massive rail deck park in Toronto has been cancelled in favour of condos

Toronto is getting a breathtaking new wood building next to a ravine