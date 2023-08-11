Toronto condos of the future are including sustainable features in a big way

In an effort to try being more environmentally conscious, sustainable, and eco-friendly in every way possible, the newest Toronto condo developments are looking towards innovative ways to up their green factor.

Sure, there's recycling, composting, and using environmentally-friendly cleaning products that all help lessen a condo's carbon footprint, but the building structure itself is even more important.

Buildings generate nearly 40 per cent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. Not to mention, the construction of said buildings are a huge contributor to landfill waste.

So it's no surprise that more and more people are looking for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly places to live.

But just because the building has a recycling bin doesn't mean it qualifies as "green".

"It's really about minimizing environmental impact while still offering homeowners a comfortable living space," explains Strata.ca realtor Samuel Zhao.

"Creating this balance means builders need to incorporate things like energy-efficient appliances, sustainable materials, and even the right programs," he says.

"This way, condo boards and residents can do their job in actually maintaining a building that's environmentally-friendly."

For example, using materials like cork, bamboo, or reclaimed wood as building materials are great ways to shift away from steel and concrete.

The new Grain Lofts in the Junction, for example, are built entirely of spruce, fir, and pine grown in certified-renewable forests in Northern Ontario.

"Buildings might also implement water conservation methods and waste management policies to reduce the consumption of water or waste going to landfills," adds Zhao.

Zhao also points out other things that buyers or renters should be on the lookout for when considing a sustainable condo.

"Looking for properties that are certified is a great start," he says, noting certifications like BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), which are widely recognized.

"[These] essentially verify that the condo meets the specific standards of sustainability and best practices," he told blogTO.

For example, to get the LEED certification you need to accumulate a certain number of points in six areas – location and transportation, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental air quality.

Based on the number of points achieved, a project earns one of four LEED rating levels: Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum.

In Toronto, condos like Minto 775, M5V Condos, and One Cole Condos all have LEED Gold Status.

Some other things worth looking for are the types of energy-efficient technology used, such as LED lighting and heat pumps, as well as how energy efficient the building itself is.

While homes in Europe have been building to a Passive House Standard, this is a relatively new concept in North America.

For the uninitiated, a Passive House means all construction is energy efficient. Homes built to this standard require very little energy to achieve a comfortable temperature year round, ultimately making conventional heating and air conditioning systems obsolete.

The standard also protects the building structure.

There are a couple of projects around Canada that meet this criteria but most are single family homes. However, plans are in the works for the first-ever mass timber Passive House condo project in Toronto.

The venture between R-Hauz, Windmill Developments and Leader Lane will include three six-storey residential buildings in Etobicoke that will be developed to Passive House Standards.

While buildings themselves have to meet those sustainability and eco-friendly standards, the surrounding space is another opportunity for condos to be even more green.

For example, KING Toronto has an urban farming initiative and even includes greenhouse units, while the planned Designers Walk by Citizen Group will showcase America's first-ever vertical forest.

And apart from just being good for the environment, buying a condo that's in a sustainable building has personal kickbacks, too.

"Advantages may include energy and cost savings, better indoor air quality, and enhanced resale value," said Zhao.

"Condos or buildings with a LEED or BREEAM certification can help enhance your resale value as sustainability becomes a more sought-after feature in the real estate market."

So in short: win, win, win.