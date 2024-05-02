Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

In 1966, the average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was just $21,360.

Just keep that in mind since that was the last time 2 Chieftain Cres. was on the market. 

According to the listing, this house has been home to a prominent Toronto builder and their family since 1966. 2 Chieftain Cres. TorontoThe family room with a fireplace. 

Now, 2 Chieftain Cres. has been listed for $5,100,000

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

So quick math: if it was bought for the average price, that would be almost a 24,000 per cent increase on the investment. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The dining room. 

Makes sense why Boomers are so obsessed with housing... 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The family room has wood panelling and built-ins. 

Regardless, 58 years later, this home is still a beauty. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Boasting over 5,000 square feet of living space, this home is a testament to solid craftsmanship.

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The foyer. 

When you walk into the home you enter into a grand hall. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The virtually staged living room. 

The main floor has tons of natural light and plenty of character. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

Original wood beams and exposed brick add character. 

From the terracotta tile floors to the wood panelling to the exposed brick and wood beams to the mid-century built-ins, there's more than enough charm to make you fall in love. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The main family room that leads out to the backyard. 

The main family room even has heritage wood moldings that were salvaged from the old Chorley Park Mansion of Toronto.  

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

There's more Chorley Park Mansion moulding in the basement, too. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Also on the main floor is the kitchen, which is maybe the least exciting room of the house with the beige cabinets and dated white appliances.

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The breakfast nook off the kitchen. 

But it has a good layout and enough space for a dining table. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

2 Chieftain Cres. has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, the backyard has a pool and lots of trees.

2 Chieftain Cres. TorontoIt's also worth mentioning that 2 Chieftain Cres. is also in a very desirable location. In fact, homes in this area sell for an average of $4.2 million

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

But the $5.1 million asking might be a bit steep given the home needs a bunch of updating and they've already had to drop the price.

2 Chieftain Cres. Toronto

The front yard. 

Earlier this year, they reduced 2 Chieftain Cres. almost $300K from their initial listing price of $5,399,500 when it didn't get any bites after 116 days on the market. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
