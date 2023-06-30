Toronto apartment building could be torn down for 69-storey condo tower

A rental apartment building on a quiet downtown Toronto street could soon meet the proverbial wrecking ball (because demolitions are boring in this town) to make way for a soaring condo tower.

A new development application spells the potential end of a nine-storey apartment building containing 80 rental units at 135 Isabella Street, located midway between Jarvis and Sherbourne Streets.

The application filed on behalf of developer KingSett Capital proposes an enormous condo building rising 69 storeys, with a design from architects BDP Quadrangle.

With an overall height of 234.97 metres, the tower would stand as the tenth-tallest in Toronto if completed today, barely edging out the east tower of the notorious ICE Condos complex.

The proposal dedicates its entire floor area of 52,546 square metres to residential space, calling for 690 condominium units, as well as 80 rentals to replace the existing units slated for possible demolition as per the City's rental replacement policy.

The combined total of 770 residences is proposed in a breakdown of 200 studios, 212 one-bedrooms, 275 two-bedrooms, and 83 three-bedroom units.

An exterior cladding of brick, metal panels, and glazing would give the tower an almost tartan-like skin, interrupted by multi-level openings on residential amenity floors at levels 26-27 and 46-47, which would offer residents sweeping city views.

Local residents would get an injection of new public spaces, including a provision of 358 square metres of public parkland (15 per cent of the site area) and an additional 277 square metres of privately-owned public space along the west lot line.

These spaces would add up to a total open space of approximately 635 square metres, accounting for 27 per cent of the total site area.

The application joins a growing list of high-rise proposals on what is shaping up to be one of Toronto's fastest-changing streets. High-profile projects on the horizon for this stretch include recent proposals at 7-9 Isabella, 16 Isabella, 88 Isabella, and 90-94 Isabella.