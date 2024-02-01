Everything to expect at the massive Studio Ghibli fan market in Toronto

Are you a Studio Ghibli lover?

With the film studio's recent TIFF feature, new film release, and Union station pop-up store, there has been no shortage of Ghibli excitement.

Now, with the announcement of the Studio Ghibli Fan Pop-Up, Toronto fans will get the chance to celebrate all things Ghibli.

Taking place on April 13-14, 2024 at the Japanese Cultural Centre, the event will have over 50 local vendors in attendance selling Ghibli film merch.

There will be special events, workshops, and a food court to enjoy all the Ghibli-themed treats.

You'll also have many BIG chances to capture the Studio Ghibli mania.

Besides a life-sized 7-foot Totoro, the event features a 13-foot balloon replica of Howl's Moving Castle, just in time for the beloved film's 20th anniversary!

The market will feature lots of special events and contests you can take part in.

Some highlights include the chance to play Ni No Kuni (a video game animated by Studio Ghibli and scored by Joe Hisaishi), a variety of cosplay performances, and free entry to a cosplay competition that promises cash prizes.

Other competitions include a scavenger hunt and a vendor stamp rally, with the opportunity to win prizes like a real tattoo (valued at $350) and a double-sized Totoro futon.

You can also add on extra experiences, taking your Ghibli fan weekend to the next level.

Extending the Howl's Moving Castle celebration, guests can take part in a 3-course immersive brunch ($30), watching the movie and eating food as it comes out on screen.

Other options include a baking class ($5), Ghibli-themed afternoon tea ($50), paint-and-sip activities ($30), and even pottery classes where you can make your own Ghibli merch ($90).

The events team is no stranger to running fan-themed events. Event organizer Kimberly of Whimsical Twist organizes the event, with her friend Angela of So Craftful organizing vendors and Onita Official bringing in performers and cosplayers.

The idea of the market was founded on Kimberly's desire to share he themed afternoon teas with more people while combating rising rent costs. She decided to team up with other local businesses to create a market.

The partnership led to a successful Ghibli pop-up in 2022, with over 700 people in attendance each day. Most vendors ended up selling out before the day was even over.

At the heart of it, Kimberly hopes the event helps people meet and support local GTA businesses, all while having fun celebrating the classic films.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite, including general admission ($10), VIP admission ($30), and various add-ons for events and workshops. The first 100 fans to sign up will receive free general admission.