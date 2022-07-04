There's a Studio Ghibli pop-up cafe in Toronto this month

If you loved My Neighbor Totoro or Howl's Moving Castle as a child and have always wanted to eat the food in these movies, I've got some good news for you.

A Studio Ghibli-themed cafe is coming to Toronto later this month so you can live out your childhood dreams.

Curated by Whimsical Treats, Studio Ghibli Cosplay Cafe will be taking over The Creative Workspace for the day, transforming the space with decor inspired by some of your favourite Ghibli movies.

The cafe is set to have an afternoon tea menu with treats and dishes inspired by eight Studio Ghibli films featuring macarons, Tamago finger sandwiches and matcha cupcakes.

It is recommended that you preorder your meal before as it will be available in limited quantities.

Not only will you be able to eat some sweet treats, but there will also be a ton of games and prizes to be won including a massive Totoro futon, plushies and a custom Ghibli tattoo from a local tattoo artist.

The cafe will be decked out in Japanese festival decor but also make sure to take photos at the cafe's selfie space which includes a life-sized Totoro bus stop, the train to Zeniba and the soundtrack from Howl's Moving Castle.

Tickets must be booked in advance as there are timed table reservations, priced at $20.

The Studio Ghibli Cosplay Cafe will take place on July 30 with several seatings from 12:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

The pop will be located in North York at The Creative Workspace at 14 Leswyn Road.