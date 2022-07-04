Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
studio ghibli cafe

There's a Studio Ghibli pop-up cafe in Toronto this month

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you loved My Neighbor Totoro or Howl's Moving Castle as a child and have always wanted to eat the food in these movies, I've got some good news for you.

A Studio Ghibli-themed cafe is coming to Toronto later this month so you can live out your childhood dreams.

Curated by Whimsical Treats, Studio Ghibli Cosplay Cafe will be taking over The Creative Workspace for the day, transforming the space with decor inspired by some of your favourite Ghibli movies.

The cafe is set to have an afternoon tea menu with treats and dishes inspired by eight Studio Ghibli films featuring macarons, Tamago finger sandwiches and matcha cupcakes.

It is recommended that you preorder your meal before as it will be available in limited quantities.

Not only will you be able to eat some sweet treats, but there will also be a ton of games and prizes to be won including a massive Totoro futon, plushies and a custom Ghibli tattoo from a local tattoo artist.

The cafe will be decked out in Japanese festival decor but also make sure to take photos at the cafe's selfie space which includes a life-sized Totoro bus stop, the train to Zeniba and the soundtrack from Howl's Moving Castle.

Tickets must be booked in advance as there are timed table reservations, priced at $20.

The Studio Ghibli Cosplay Cafe will take place on July 30 with several seatings from 12:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

The pop will be located in North York at The Creative Workspace at 14 Leswyn Road.

Lead photo by

@whimsical_twist
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a Studio Ghibli pop-up cafe in Toronto this month

Toronto's new ice cream sandwich shop is already completely sold out

Toronto bar known for its back patio opening a second location

Mississauga's newest bubble tea spot will serve you boba topped with fried chicken

Swiss Chalet shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 10 infractions

10 underrated places in Toronto for ice cream and gelato

Mississauga just got an adorable new cafe completely bathed in pink

10 great restaurants in Toronto with rooftop patios and breathtaking views