10 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at TIFF 2023

TIFF 2023 kicks off in Toronto on September 7, and while there will be many films to choose from over the 10-day event, there are a few that are the talk of the town even before the festival begins.

With a mix of Hollywood royalty taking up the director's chair, festival regulars making welcome returns, and even a legend presenting what's likely to be his final work, there's something here for just about everyone.

Here are 10 buzzworthy films from TIFF 2023.

It’s been years since Alexander Payne wowed with his wine-y, wonderful Sideways at TIFF 2014. He returns with Paul Giamatti in tow for this story about a teacher at a boarding school. The trailer makes it look like some long-lost Robin Williams vehicle, but beneath the treacly premise promises another sardonic yet emotionally rich film from this fest fave.

The dudebros that capitalized on market mayhem are immortalized in this telling of the GameStop stock run. Fueled by greed and gloating, the ploy made fools out of institutional players and millionaires out off basement dwelling Reddit users. This too-wild-to-be-fiction tale promises to be quite the ride.

Another tale of capitalism gone awry. Evan Hughes, Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and the ever beloved Catherine O'Hara star in this true story of an unlikely pharma rep tasked with spreading opioids to the masses.

Taika Waititi has been to TIFF with a number of his wonderful films, including Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit back in 2019. His latest stars Oscar Kightley, Michael Fassbender, and Elisabeth Moss in this true story of the American Samoan football team trying to have a kick at qualifying for the World Cup.

After soaring in the boffo box-office of Top Gun: Maverick, Glenn Powell takes centre stage in Richard Linklater's latest, the story of a philosophy professor who sidelines doing police surveillance. When he must step in to pretend to be a killer, the carefully drawn ethical lines blur more and more.

Can a 40-year-old film be the most buzzworthy of them all? A brand new restoration of one of the best concert films of all time sees Talking Heads reuniting for a conversation at the screening to be beamed to IMAX theatres around the world and this celebration of the late Jonathan Demme's masterful film is easily one of the highlights of TIFF 23.

Anna Kendrick steps into the director's chair for this wild, true story about a registered sex offender who appeared on a game show designed to foster relationships. Going behind the headlines, the film looks to be creepy, powerful, and more than a little profound.

Larry Charles, the brilliant beardo bravely returns to the Midnight Madness slate after the Borat premiere debacle where the projector died and the film couldn't be screened. His latest looks to be a rock hard stroke of genius, a full bore musical taking the Parent Trap shtick to appropriate levels of wild insanity.

Michael Keaton directs himself in this dark, brooding, noir-y film about a hit-man with a fast-acting dementia that has one task to do before his memory is wiped. With the likes of Al Pacino and James Marsden supporting, this could be one of the breakout films of the fest.

While already released to acclaim in its native Japan, there are legions of local anime and Hayao Miyazaki fans drooling over prospect of the master filmmaker's latest making its international debut. The emotionally rich storyline imaginatively realized with the celebrated visual style that's made Studio Ghibli beloved around the world.