TIFF just announced its full festival lineup coming to Toronto this year

The full TIFF 2023 lineup has just been announced, and it looks like the schedule is loaded with gala premieres, special presentations, and high-profile movies.

Following a series of sneak peeks, we're finally getting some clarity on what we can expect to see at one of Toronto's largest cultural events, including big premieres and what's playing on opening night.

Joining Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and The Heron, which opens the fest, Dumb Money will have its world premiere on September 8 before going international on September 22. The film, about the frenzy around GameStop stock, stars Paul Dano, Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen.

This will be director Craig Gillespie's first TIFF foray since 2017's I, Tonya, with Pain Hustlers, starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, joining the lineup on September 11.

There are also tons of international films and up-and-coming directors to check out during the 10-day festival, including Montrealer Ariane Louis-Seize, whose deadpan horror comedy Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person is part of the TIFF Next Wave Selects.

If you're curious about what else is playing (or just want to plan your film festival experience), you can check out the full TIFF 2023 lineup online.

Tickets start at $6.50 for members and will be available for purchase starting August 24. Non-members will get to snap up their passes starting August 28.

TIFF 2023 will be taking place from September 7-17 at different venues around the city.