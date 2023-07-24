TIFF announces a bunch of high profile movies coming to Toronto for this year's fest

The 48th edition of the annual Toronto International Film Festival is officially less than two months away, and over 60 star-studded films have already been announced in the first wave of galas and special presentations.

So far, the 2023 selection features 37 world premieres, seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres, and four Canadian premieres.

Some of the most notable names in Hollywood will be showcasing their work at the festival this year, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Sir Ian McKellen, and Anthony Hopkins.

One of the festival's most highly-anticipated films, Woman of the Hour, was directed by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut and is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the television show, The Dating Game, in 1978 during his murder spree.

The serial killer and The Dating Show. 🥀



The World Premiere of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut WOMAN OF THE HOUR examines the story of Rodney Alcala’s appearance on the titular game show in the middle of his 1970s murder spree. #TIFF23 https://t.co/6VO0bSqI70 pic.twitter.com/fmpv4q7fc5 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023

Legal drama film The Burial — which is also set to have its world premiere at the festival — stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx and is based on the story of Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company.

Category is Oscar winners: Tommy Lee Jones and @iamjamiefoxx.



The World Premiere of Maggie Betts’ THE BURIAL is a courtroom drama about a family’s struggle to hold onto their mom-and-pop funeral home in the face of corporate exploitation. #TIFF23 https://t.co/YkXfWrudmr pic.twitter.com/Yl2rRh0CyI — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023

Pain Hustlers, a conspiracy drama film directed by David Yates and starring Chris Evans and Emily will also have its world premiere at the festival. The film is based on a 2018 New York Times Magazine article titled "The Pain Hustlers."

You’ll see it here first. 🍿



The World Premiere of David Yates’ PAIN HUSTLERS stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans as pharmaceutical drug reps who unwittingly help kickstart the opioid epidemic in the pursuit of financial success. #TIFF23 https://t.co/idcuEiTtBQ pic.twitter.com/3HiDJNsGcM — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023

Dominic Savage's Close To You, stars Elliot Page in the role of a young transgender man who anxiously returns home for a family reunion.

Welcoming back our Canadian king.@TheElliotPage stars in the World Premiere of Dominic Savage's CLOSE TO YOU, a story about a young transgender man who anxiously returns home, dreading reconnecting with the family that continues to push him away. #TIFF23 https://t.co/xwadczPSkT pic.twitter.com/0OMsOiTyXD — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023

"This year's Galas and Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling," said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. "From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences."

Other stars to watch out for in September include Pete Davidson, Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Justin Timberlake, and Olivia Colman.

Here's the list of the first 60 titles announced for TIFF 2023:

GALA Presentations

Concrete Utopia | Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea | North American Premiere

Dumb Money | Craig Gillespie | USA | World Premiere

Fair Play | Chloe Domont | USA | International Premiere

Flora and Son | John Carney | Ireland/USA | Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback | Leigh Brooks | Canada | World Premiere

Lee | Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom | World Premiere

Next Goal Wins | Taika Waititi | USA | World Premiere

NYAD | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA International Premiere

Punjab '95 | Honey Trehan | India World Premiere

Solo | Sophie Dupuis | Canada World Premiere

The End We Start From | Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom World Premiere

The Movie Emperor | Ning Hao | China World Premiere

The New Boy | Warwick Thornton | Australia North American Premiere

The Royal Hotel | Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations

A Difficult Year | Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France International Premiere

A Normal Family | Hur Jin-ho | South Korea | World Premiere

American Fiction | Cord Jefferson | USA | World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall | Justine Triet | France | Canadian Premiere

Close to You | Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom | World Premiere

Days of Happiness | Chloé Robichaud | Canada | World Premiere

El Rapto | Daniela Goggi | Argentina | North American Premiere

Ezra | Tony Goldwyn | USA | World Premiere

Fingernails | Christos Nikou | USA | International Premiere

Four Daughters | Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia | North American Premiere

His Three Daughters | Azazel Jacobs | USA | World Premiere

Hit Man | Richard Linklater | USA | North American Premiere

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon | Alex Gibney | USA | World Premiere

Kidnapped | Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany | North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away | Michael Keaton | USA | World Premiere

La Chimera | Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland | North American Premiere

Last Summer | Catherine Breillat | France | North American Premiere

Les Indésirables | Ladj Ly | France | World Premiere

Memory | Michel Franco | USA/Mexico | North American Premiere

Monster | Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan | North American Premiere

Mother Couch | Niclas Larsson | USA | World Premiere

North Star | Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom | World Premiere

One Life | James Hawes | United Kingdom | World Premiere

Pain Hustlers | David Yates | USA | World Premiere

Poolman | Chris Pine | USA | World Premiere

Reptile | Grant Singer | USA | World Premiere

Rustin | George C. Wolfe | USA | International Premiere

Seven Veils | Atom Egoyan | Canada | World Premiere

Shoshana | Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy | World Premiere

Sing Sing | Greg Kwedar | USA | World Premiere

Smugglers | Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea | North American Premiere

Swan Song | Chelsea McMullan | Canada | World Premiere

The Beast | Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada | North American Premiere

The Burial | Maggie Betts | USA | World Premiere

The Convert | Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand | World Premiere

The Critic | Anand Tucker | United Kingdom | World Premiere

The Dead Don’t Hurt | Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark | World Premiere

The Holdovers | Alexander Payne | USA | International Premiere

The Peasants | DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania | World Premiere

The Zone of Interest | Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA | Canadian Premiere

Together 99 | Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark | World Premiere

Unicorns | Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden | World Premiere

Uproar | Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand | World Premiere

Wicked Little Letters | Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom | World Premiere

Wildcat | Ethan Hawke | USA | International Premiere

Woman of the Hour | Anna Kendrick | USA | World Premiere

TIFF 2023 is set to run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.