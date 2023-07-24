TIFF announces a bunch of high profile movies coming to Toronto for this year's fest
The 48th edition of the annual Toronto International Film Festival is officially less than two months away, and over 60 star-studded films have already been announced in the first wave of galas and special presentations.
So far, the 2023 selection features 37 world premieres, seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres, and four Canadian premieres.
Some of the most notable names in Hollywood will be showcasing their work at the festival this year, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Sir Ian McKellen, and Anthony Hopkins.
One of the festival's most highly-anticipated films, Woman of the Hour, was directed by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut and is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the television show, The Dating Game, in 1978 during his murder spree.
The serial killer and The Dating Show. 🥀— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023
The World Premiere of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut WOMAN OF THE HOUR examines the story of Rodney Alcala’s appearance on the titular game show in the middle of his 1970s murder spree. #TIFF23 https://t.co/6VO0bSqI70 pic.twitter.com/fmpv4q7fc5
Legal drama film The Burial — which is also set to have its world premiere at the festival — stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx and is based on the story of Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company.
Category is Oscar winners: Tommy Lee Jones and @iamjamiefoxx.— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023
The World Premiere of Maggie Betts’ THE BURIAL is a courtroom drama about a family’s struggle to hold onto their mom-and-pop funeral home in the face of corporate exploitation. #TIFF23 https://t.co/YkXfWrudmr pic.twitter.com/Yl2rRh0CyI
Pain Hustlers, a conspiracy drama film directed by David Yates and starring Chris Evans and Emily will also have its world premiere at the festival. The film is based on a 2018 New York Times Magazine article titled "The Pain Hustlers."
You’ll see it here first. 🍿— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023
The World Premiere of David Yates’ PAIN HUSTLERS stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans as pharmaceutical drug reps who unwittingly help kickstart the opioid epidemic in the pursuit of financial success. #TIFF23 https://t.co/idcuEiTtBQ pic.twitter.com/3HiDJNsGcM
Dominic Savage's Close To You, stars Elliot Page in the role of a young transgender man who anxiously returns home for a family reunion.
Welcoming back our Canadian king.@TheElliotPage stars in the World Premiere of Dominic Savage's CLOSE TO YOU, a story about a young transgender man who anxiously returns home, dreading reconnecting with the family that continues to push him away. #TIFF23 https://t.co/xwadczPSkT pic.twitter.com/0OMsOiTyXD— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 24, 2023
"This year's Galas and Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling," said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. "From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences."
Other stars to watch out for in September include Pete Davidson, Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Justin Timberlake, and Olivia Colman.
Here's the list of the first 60 titles announced for TIFF 2023:
TIFF 2023 is set to run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments