Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tiff 2023 movies

TIFF announces a bunch of high profile movies coming to Toronto for this year's fest

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The 48th edition of the annual Toronto International Film Festival is officially less than two months away, and over 60 star-studded films have already been announced in the first wave of galas and special presentations

So far, the 2023 selection features 37 world premieres, seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres, and four Canadian premieres. 

Some of the most notable names in Hollywood will be showcasing their work at the festival this year, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Michael Keaton, Sir Ian McKellen, and Anthony Hopkins. 

One of the festival's most highly-anticipated films, Woman of the Hour, was directed by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut and is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on the television show, The Dating Game, in 1978 during his murder spree. 

Legal drama film The Burial — which is also set to have its world premiere at the festival — stars Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx and is based on the story of Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen funeral company. 

Pain Hustlers, a conspiracy drama film directed by David Yates and starring Chris Evans and Emily will also have its world premiere at the festival. The film is based on a 2018 New York Times Magazine article titled "The Pain Hustlers." 

Dominic Savage's Close To You, stars Elliot Page in the role of a young transgender man who anxiously returns home for a family reunion. 

"This year's Galas and Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling," said Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF. "From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences." 

Other stars to watch out for in September include Pete Davidson, Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Justin Timberlake, and Olivia Colman.

Here's the list of the first 60 titles announced for TIFF 2023:

GALA Presentations 
  • Concrete Utopia | Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea | North American Premiere 
  • Dumb Money | Craig Gillespie | USA | World Premiere
  • Fair Play | Chloe Domont | USA | International Premiere 
  • Flora and Son | John Carney | Ireland/USA | Canadian Premiere 
  • Hate to Love: Nickelback | Leigh Brooks | Canada | World Premiere 
  • Lee | Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • Next Goal Wins | Taika Waititi | USA | World Premiere
  • NYAD | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA International Premiere
  • Punjab '95 | Honey Trehan | India World Premiere
  • Solo | Sophie Dupuis | Canada World Premiere
  • The End We Start From | Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom World Premiere
  • The Movie Emperor | Ning Hao | China World Premiere
  • The New Boy | Warwick Thornton | Australia North American Premiere
  • The Royal Hotel | Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations
  • A Difficult Year | Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France International Premiere
  • A Normal Family | Hur Jin-ho | South Korea | World Premiere
  • American Fiction | Cord Jefferson | USA | World Premiere
  • Anatomy of a Fall | Justine Triet | France | Canadian Premiere
  • Close to You | Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • Days of Happiness | Chloé Robichaud | Canada | World Premiere
  • El Rapto | Daniela Goggi | Argentina | North American Premiere
  • Ezra | Tony Goldwyn | USA | World Premiere
  • Fingernails | Christos Nikou | USA | International Premiere
  • Four Daughters | Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia | North American Premiere
  • His Three Daughters | Azazel Jacobs | USA | World Premiere
  • Hit Man | Richard Linklater | USA | North American Premiere
  • In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon | Alex Gibney | USA | World Premiere
  • Kidnapped | Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany | North American Premiere
  • Knox Goes Away | Michael Keaton | USA | World Premiere
  • La Chimera | Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland | North American Premiere
  • Last Summer | Catherine Breillat | France | North American Premiere
  • Les Indésirables | Ladj Ly | France | World Premiere
  • Memory | Michel Franco | USA/Mexico | North American Premiere
  • Monster | Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan | North American Premiere
  • Mother Couch | Niclas Larsson | USA | World Premiere
  • North Star | Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • One Life | James Hawes | United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • Pain Hustlers | David Yates | USA | World Premiere
  • Poolman | Chris Pine | USA | World Premiere
  • Reptile | Grant Singer | USA | World Premiere
  • Rustin | George C. Wolfe | USA | International Premiere
  • Seven Veils | Atom Egoyan | Canada | World Premiere
  • Shoshana | Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy | World Premiere
  • Sing Sing | Greg Kwedar | USA | World Premiere
  • Smugglers | Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea | North American Premiere
  • Swan Song | Chelsea McMullan | Canada | World Premiere
  • The Beast | Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada | North American Premiere
  • The Burial | Maggie Betts | USA | World Premiere
  • The Convert | Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand | World Premiere
  • The Critic | Anand Tucker | United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • The Dead Don’t Hurt | Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark | World Premiere
  • The Holdovers | Alexander Payne | USA | International Premiere
  • The Peasants | DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania | World Premiere
  • The Zone of Interest | Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA | Canadian Premiere
  • Together 99 | Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark | World Premiere
  • Unicorns | Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden | World Premiere
  • Uproar | Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand | World Premiere
  • Wicked Little Letters | Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom | World Premiere
  • Wildcat | Ethan Hawke | USA | International Premiere
  • Woman of the Hour | Anna Kendrick | USA | World Premiere

TIFF 2023 is set to run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

TIFF announces a bunch of high profile movies coming to Toronto for this year's fest

The Barbie movie has completely taken over Toronto and let's count the ways

A premiere screening of Oppenheimer near Toronto went off the rails

Win a Toronto Outdoor Picture Show prize pack to Amélie

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance in Toronto to delight Mission Impossible fans

Tom Cruise says he doesn't get why there's so much traffic in Toronto in new interview

The internet is still obsessed with bringing a movie theatre to Toronto's Dufferin Mall

Simu Liu shared photos celebrating the long weekend with his girlfriend in Muskoka