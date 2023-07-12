The CNE is returning to Toronto for 2023 with an all-new waterfront fountain show

Toronto is already gearing up for the 2023 CNE next month, with residents eager to get back to the iconic Princes' Gates and enjoy all of the rides, eats, games, shopping and more that the country's largest fair offers each year to close out the summer.

Visitors can count on all of their Ex favourites that have become a yearly tradition for millions — whether your personal practice starts with the Polar Express, a certain midway game or a batch of Tiny Tom donuts — and also some new additions to the legendary 18-day event.

To top last year's dazzling inaugural nightly drone show, organizers are introducing what they are calling a "Vegas-style" waterfront fountain demonstration that is set to be Toronto's counterpart to the one out front of Sin City's famed Bellagio Hotel.

The all-new display, called Sparkling Symphony, will feature 11 fountains dancing and spouting up to 100 feet high to some fun, bumping tunes, as well as colour-changing lights and lasers.

The choreographed presentation will take place on Lake Ontario every day of the fest, and is bound to become a staple that complements the Air Show, SuperDogs performance, HorseCapades and all the rest that the Ex is known for.

In it's 144th year, the CNE also has some other new things up its sleeve, including agriCULTURE, which will include workshops, crafts and other educational activities rooted in past horticulture wisdom and current agricultural trends. Plant seeds of your own to take home, and learn about everything from nature's healing plants to how to best care for your own indoor garden.

Residents are still keeping an eye out for what wild and wacky food items and Bandshell concerts we can look forward to this year.