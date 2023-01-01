10 things to do in Toronto for New Year's Day 2023

Things to do on New Year's Day 2023 in Toronto include checking out some festive lights or skating on one of the many outdoor rinks. Though most of you are probably too tired to get out of bed after last night's festivities, there's no shortage of options to celebrate the new year.

Here are some things to do on New Year's Day in Toronto.

Explore massive lanterns at Nathan Phillips Square

Check out the massive light displays inspired by holiday celebrations around the world as Cavalcade of Lights takes over the square. The displays will be illuminated from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can also hit up the skating rink while you're there.

Soak in the last bit of the holidays at a Christmas castle

Although Christmas has passed, it doesn't mean the winter holidays are over. Go on a self-guided tour of the grounds of Casa Loma where you can explore the gardens, walkways, and tunnels filled with thousands of lights that illuminate the castle.

See some of the best wildlife photography in the world

Head over to the ROM where the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition will showcase almost 100 of the best wildlife photographs in the world.

Grab tickets to see Dave Chappelle

Ring in the new year with some laughs as the comedian is back in the city to take over Scotiabank Arena for his In Your Dreams Tour.

Plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario

Why not start the year off with a dip into freezing waters? The annual Polar Bear Dip is back to raise funds for charity. So, grab your swimsuit, and towel and head out to Sunnyside Beach.

Visit a new immersive holiday experience

Soak in the last bit of festivities by heading to Toronto's newest holiday experience. Northern Lights is full of light displays, festive decor, a Christmas market and so much more. Make sure to grab a selfie with the Grinch before you leave.

Learn about Canadian music legend Leonard Cohen

Make your way to the AGO for a world-exclusive exhibit of Leonard Cohen. Discover the different parts of Cohen's creative life including rare concert footage and digital art created by the musician.

Go skating on an outdoor rink or trail

Lace-up your skates and head out to one of the outdoor skating rinks around Toronto including The Bentway or the massive rink outside Union Station.

Immerse yourself in the world of Disney

Relive your favourite childhood memories and check out this one-of-a-kind Disney animation immersive experience. The celebration takes you inside Walt Disney Animation Studios' greatest films, with classic and modern movies.

Check out a concert celebrating Vienna

The annual concert celebrating Viennese music is back with European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet on the first day of the year.