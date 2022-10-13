Arts
Zaynab Rujabally
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wildlife photographer of the year 2022

The best wildlife photography in the world will be on display in Toronto soon

If you're looking for another excuse to visit the ROM this year, then look no further than for the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year event that will be taking place from November 12, 2022 to April 23, 2023.

This event will showcase some of the most captivating and vibrant photography taken of wildlife and nature by professional and aspiring photographers alike.

Organized by Natural History Museum in London, U.K., the ROM will be showcasing almost 100 striking images from the international competition and put them on display for guests to view.

This display is one of the most prestigious and longest-running photography competitions in the world since 1965, recognizing the world's best nature photography. 

The event in Toronto will be free for members, with a member preview night set for November 11, 2022. Tickets for regular guests have yet to be announced, but details are expected soon.

Karine Aigner (USA) - Adult Grand Prize Winner via NHM
