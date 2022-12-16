Radar
disney animation immersive experience

An immersive Disney experience opens in Toronto next week

Want to relive your childhood and experience your favourite animated movies on a bigger scale? You won't have to go all the way to Florida for a dose of nostalgia because Toronto is getting an immersive Disney experience next week.

What is the event?

Go through a journey through the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios in this multi-room exhibit that will show all your favourite films including classic and modern ones too.

The room exhibit dives into the history of beloved films and their animators.

You'll be taken back to your childhood days with some of your favourite music and scenes from movies like Snow White and Tangled

The exhibit is set to have interactive elements including responsive projections that move with the audience and twinkling bracelets that light up in sync with the show. Swim through a sea of bubbles alongside Ariel and stroll through sparkling snowfall as Elsa leads the way.

Ticket options

Individual tickets and group tickets are available for purchase online now. Individual tickets and group tickets start at $33.99.

Tickets must be purchased online beforehand as there is a timed entry.

When and where

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is set to take over Lighthouse Artscape at 1 Yonge Street starting December 21 until March 21.

Lighthouse Immersive Studios
