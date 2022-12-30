People in Toronto will be plunging into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario

New Year's Day is just around the corner so it's time to start planning ways to ring in 2023. You could check out one of the many parties around the city or head to the waterfront to watch fireworks but if you want to start the new year with a bang, why not take a swim in the freezing waters of Lake Ontario?

The annual Polar Bear Dip is back in Toronto on New Year's Day to raise funds for charity.

The Toronto Polar Bear Club started with three men in 2005, convincing 20 other people to jump into the chilly lake with them. Now they annually have over 500 people participating in the event.

Swimming outdoors in the midst of winter with the average temperature hovering around -8C might not sound like a warm idea, but it's a fun way to fundraise for local Toronto charities. Funds raised this year will go towards Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Center.

Although we Canadians are built for the harsh winters, the event has been cancelled in the past due to it being extremely cold.

If you're brave enough to brace the freezing waters, make sure to register for the event.

Bring your bathing suit, towel, and hat but leave the sunscreen at home. Make your way to Sunnyside Beach for the plunge at noon on New Year's Day.