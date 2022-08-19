The top 10 things to do at the 2022 CNE in Toronto

The 2022 CNE is finally open in Toronto and is the quintessential event of the season. Although it does mean that summer is coming to an end, there is a ton of time to soak in the sun at the annual downtown carnival.

Here are my picks for the top things to do at the CNE this year.

Check out all the new stuff coming this year

From a nightly drone show, food festival, multimedia show, concert or a ghost walk, these are just a few of the new things coming to the CNE this year.

Eat your way through all the outrageous food

One of the best parts of the annual summer fair is being able to try all of the new strange food combinations. Whether you want to try the condiment flavoured ice cream or edible slime, the CNE is packed with ridiculous food and drinks that will have you questioning the flavour combinations.

Catch a live show

There are many live cultural and dance performances where you can check out local and international performers taking over the stage. Renowned chefs will also be putting on live cooking demos at the Kitchen Stage. Make sure to stick around later at night to catch some concerts from big named musicians that are all free with admission.

Hop on some rides

It's not a carnival without rides so hop on a few rides to let your inner child out. Whether it's the ferris wheel or one of the fun houses, there are a ton of classic rides spread throughout the grounds.

Shop til you drop

The Enercare Centre turns into a massive marketplace where you can find unique finds at a steal of a price. You can get everything from handmade goods, home and garden items, and international goods. There are also warehouse sales from some of your favourite brands as well as an outdoor market.

Try your luck at the casino

The CNE is also home to a casino where you can play a variety of games as well as a huge Hold'Em Poker room. The casino also features a licensed outdoor patio where you can check out live nightly entertainment and order some of your favourite midway treats.

Check out some exhibitions

There's plenty of exhibitions happening during the eighteen days the CNE is in town including National Geographic: The Greatest Wildlife Photographs, Nook of Gnomes, sand sculptures, an immersive history of the CNE, and much more.

Eat your way through a food festival

Try new bites to eat this summer at all the food festivals happening through the annual fair including the Mardi Gras Meet-Up, Celtic Festival, food truck festivals, and beer festivals.

Play some carnival games

Although it seems as if most games are impossible to win, try your luck at all the game booths spread throughout the fair and who knows, you could possibly be walking away with one of the biggest prizes at the fair.

Check out the annual Air Show

The Air Show is back for its 73rd anniversary and is set to take over the skies of downtown Toronto for Labour Day weekend with planes zipping through the sky and high-flying stunts.