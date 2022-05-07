The CF Snowbirds will be coming to Toronto this summer for the 2022 air show

Radar
toronto air show 2022

The Toronto Air show is coming back for 2022 and will feature the Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds once again.

As usual, spectators will be able to watch rows of planes soar over Lake Ontario, all flying in synch and performing daring tricks that require lots of training and technical skill from the pilots. 

The CF Snowbirds have been teasing some of their stunts on their Facebook page this past week, giving a preview of what's to come. Expect to see planes flipping, spiraling and flying close together in neat arrangements. 

The air show will be taking place from September 3 to 5, with tickets going on sale at some point in May. It will be taking place along Toronto's waterfront, concentrating mostly around Exhibition Place. 

You can find updates and further information about the Canadian International Air Show on their website.

Jack Landau

