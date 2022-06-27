Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about markets and food festivals.

Check out some movie screenings because Lavazza IncluCity Festival will be taking over the Distillery District and transforming it into a massive outdoor cinema village, or head out to a night market for some Asian street food.

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

20 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel

Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival full of mooncakes and water lanterns

A massive festival is taking over Bloor St. in Toronto next month

Toronto's Taste of the Danforth has officially been cancelled this year

There's a dazzling lights festival coming to Mississauga later this year

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

50 things to do this summer in Toronto