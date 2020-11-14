Here's where to see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year

Christmas 2020 might look a bit different this year in Toronto, but there are still plenty of festive things to do, including drive-thru lights festivals, virtual parades and craft shows. What better way to forget the year than to see some of the magic the season has to offer?

Here are some of the festivals and events where you can see holiday lights in and around Toronto this year.

Billed as Canada’s largest, free outdoor illumination festival, the OPG Winter Festival has a whopping three million lights to take in from the comfort of your car. Follow the eight-kilometre route through Niagara Parks, Dufferin Islands and the surrounding area. There is no admission fee but donations are accepted. The event runs until Jan. 10.

This drive-thru experience takes you through a lights festival on Angus Glen Golf Course in Markham. Tickets are $29.95 but the best part is the proceeds go to SickKids Foundation and Toronto Animal Shelter. The event runs nightly until Jan. 4.

Happening near Toronto's Pearson International Airport, this six-level drive-thru festival has an immersive LED-tunnel and a crystal cave. Tickets start at $45. It's on every day, rain or shine, from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.

In addition to a new Drive-Thru Light Experience, this festival includes an outdoor Christmas Market, a virtual tree lighting ceremony and a virtual Santa Claus Parade on the weekend of Nov. 20. Reserve online in advance for the Drive-Thru.

If you feel like getting out of town, the Enchant - Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain lights up Blue Mountain Village from Nov. 14 to Jan. 3. There's one kilometre of lighted pathways, a gingerbread house, fire pits, holiday music and carolers, as well as a horse-drawn carriage with Santa every Saturday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Head up to Woodbridge and visit a Magical Christmas Forest at Kortright Centre for Conservation. The event includes lights, crafts, activities and treats for the family. The event is entirely outdoors and two-hour time slots must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $24 to $29. The forest event starts on Nov. 27 with dates up to Dec. 23.

See more than 50,000 wintry lights around the Scarborough Bluffs. The drive-thru event includes Reindeer Way, Snowman City, the Enchanted Forest and Santa's House. Tickets are $25 per car for the event which is being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings after dark. As of Nov. 12, all tickets were sold out for the Nov. 27 to Dec. 20 run.

Winter Wonders will open at Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington on Nov. 18. The an all-new event will be in Hendrie Park. The added space allows for 1.5 kilometres of picturesque pathways adorned with charming festive lights, including seven magical displays telling the stories of unique winter wonders. It runs until Jan. 3.

Bingemans Gift of Lights in Kitchener, about a two-hour drive from Toronto, features two light tunnels and more than 300 animated and static lights displays on a tw0-and-a-half kilometre route. The festival runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 3. Tickets start at $20 and must be purchased online in advance.

The Pickering Heritage Museum has two holiday events this year - the Christmas Drive-Thru Tour and a Holiday Tour. Both events include stories about holiday traditions. The events run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23 and tickets must be reserved in advance.