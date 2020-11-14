A drive-thru holiday lights tunnel near Toronto is now open for the season

One of the largest drive-thru holiday light festivals opened this month and it has two beautiful light tunnels.

The drive-thru option is popular this year with lights festivals happening in Niagara Falls, Toronto and Markham.

These events add an extra layer of comfort during the pandemic, as you can stay safe in your family bubble.

Bingemans Gift of Lights in Kitchener, about a two-hour drive from Toronto, features two light tunnels and more than 300 animated and static lights displays on a tw0-and-a-half kilometre route, Michelle Playfair, general manager of Bingemans Inc. told blogTO.

This is the fifth year of the event.

To get into the holiday spirit, tune into Gift of Lights Radio at 103.3 FM to listen to festive music as you view the lights.

It's the season of giving, and a portion of ticket proceeds goes to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

While the drive-thru is the safest option given the current pandemic, there are special nights when walking is permitted — Nov. 29, Dec. 17 and Jan. 3. As with the drive-thru event, tickets must be purchased in advance, and separate tickets are required for these nights.

COVID-19 precautions include timed tickets, social distancing and masks.

The festival runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 3. Tickets start at $20 and must be purchased online in advance.