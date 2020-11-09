A drive-thru winter lights festival is coming to Brampton next week

While the holiday season will undoubtedly look a little different this year thanks to the global pandemic, a number of annual Christmas events throughout the GTA are being transformed into drive-thru experiences to ensure they can be done safely.

The Brampton Winter Lights Festival is one example, and it's set to include a new Drive-Thru Light Experience, an outdoor Christmas Market, a virtual tree lighting ceremony and a virtual Santa Claus Parade.

"This year's festival will look different due to COVID-19, with in-person and virtual events, as community health and safety are the City’s priority," reads the City's description of festival.

The Drive-Thru Light Experience will be open to the public at Gage Park throughout the weekend of Nov. 20, and visitors will be able to see the light installations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Spots for the drive-thru must be reserved online in advance, so don't forget to register before heading over to catch a glimpse of the magical lights.

The Christmas Market, on the other hand, will be open to residents from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Anyone that attends the market will be required to wear a mask, and the first 50 attendees each day will receive a $10.00 Downtown BIA gift certificate as a door crasher prize.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held via livestream on the entertainment section of Brampton's website at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, and residents will be able to watch Mayor Patrick Brown ignite over 10,000 lights on the city's 60-foot spruce tree in Ken Whillans Square.

The Santa Claus Parade, meanwhile, will include a special online presentation starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 on the Brampton Santa Claus Parade Facebook page.

While there will be no in-person event this year, the presentation will feature highlights from past years and new footage of Santa as he travels through Brampton.

"It has been a difficult year for many, and we are excited to spread joy with this year's Winter Lights Festival," said Brown in a statement.

"Book a ticket to the new Drive-Thru Light Experience, shop local at the Christmas Market, catch the Santa Claus Parade online — don't worry, Santa will still visit Brampton this year! — and join me online as we count down to the tree lighting online. Happy holidays!"