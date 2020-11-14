Enchanted winter wonderland with 1.5 km of lights opens near Toronto next week

Charming festive lights and magical displays come to an outdoor holiday event near Toronto next week.

An all-new lights experience called Winter Wonders will open at Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington on Nov. 18.

With COVID-19 restrictions, organizers decided to move the festival to a larger area. Last year it was in the rock garden but an all-new event will be in Hendrie Park.

"It is a big wide-open space with lots of open pathways," Nick Kondrat, manager of marketing and communications told blogTO.

The added space allows for 1.5 kilometres of picturesque pathways adorned with charming festive lights, including seven magical displays telling the stories of unique winter wonders.

Displays explore the origins of popular holiday traditions and are accented by the rhythm of festive holiday music and the garden’s natural landscapes.

Pandemic restrictions allowing, there will be festive fare at the Turner Pavilion Teahouse and beer lovers can taste regional brews during Craft Brew Thursdays.

The centre's Greenhouse Café will be taking reservations on Friday and Saturday evenings and feature a special prix fixe dinner menu.

Winter Wonders runs Nov. 18 to Jan. 3 in Hendrie Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults.