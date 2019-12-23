Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto event events december 23 2019 things to do

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Becky Robertson
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include a holiday edition of the city's favourite brunch, Adam Sandler's lauded latest flick, and some music and comedy fests you won't want to miss.

Lead photo by

Leah Sems via Deadmau5

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020

10 things to do in Toronto today

50 things to do this winter in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

20 things to do in Toronto this weekend