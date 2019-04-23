Radar
events toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Events in Toronto this week have lots of things to do as the spring weather arrives. Fashion Art Toronto is ready to showcase the city's stylish side and Hot Docs kicks off a week of documentaries. There's a big party inside the Gardiner Museum and butter tarts to be had, plus lots of free stuff, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Remembering Kurt Cobain
      April 23
      Remembering Kurt Cobain
      Former Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg is in to chat about his new book that chronicles his time with one of the most influential bands in music.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    Fashion Art Toronto
      April 24-28
      Fashion Art Toronto
      High fashion and style take to the runway during this five-day showcase of innovative fashion works, performances, art, photography and short films.
      Daniel’s Spectrum
    Black Lips
      April 25
      Black Lips
      Beloved all over for their old school, messy, psych rock sound, the Black Lips are screaming it out alongside Toronto's Fucked Up and Wooing.
      Phoenix Concert Theatre
    New Ho Queen
      April 25
      New Ho Queen
      New Ho Queen is back with a huge queer Asian and POC-focused party inside the Gardiner Museum as part of Ai Weiwei's Unbroken exhibition.
      Gardiner Museum
    Digifest
      April 25-27
      Digifest
      Designers, creatives and techies are all gathering for this festival devoted to the digital realm with talks, an interactive zone and workshops.
      Corus Quay
    Hot Docs Festival
      April 25 - May 5
      Hot Docs Festival
      Documentaries by filmmakers from all over the world are set to premiere at this annual film festival that features talks, events and over 200 films.
      Multiple Venues
    Metric
      April 26
      Metric
      Toronto talent knows no bounds as Metric rocks their new wave tunes on the big stage, alongside fellow T.O. babies July Talk.
      Scotiabank Arena
    Morrissey
      April 26
      Morrissey
      The one and only Morrissey has put an end to his ban on performing in Toronto and will be dropping by for a two-night stint.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    Shift
      April 26
      Shift
      New site-critical project SUGAR is hosting a panel discussion and party with local artists that connects sugar production with the city's hip-hop scene.
      130 Queens Quay E
    Deadstock Depot Flea Market
      April 27
      Deadstock Depot Flea Market
      Freshen up your drip at this huge vintage streetwear flea with old-school Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Kappa, Gucci and more all up for grabs.
      Ossington Tire
    Independent Bookstore Day
      April 27
      Independent Bookstore Day
      An all-day celebration of indie book stores is on at Queen Books with a big sidewalk sale, special guests, storytelling and prizes.
      Queen Books
    Etobicoke Butter Tart Festival
      April 27
      Etobicoke Butter Tart Festival
      Returning for a second year is this big community butter tart festival with flaky and gooey goodies in all varieties up for the tasting.
      516 The Kingsway
    The Leslieville Flea
      April 28
      The Leslieville Flea
      The Fermenting Cellar is playing host to the huge flea market with a special focus on vintage clothing, salvaged goods, antiques and collectibles.
      The Fermenting Cellar
    Run The World
      April 28
      Run The World
      Over 60 female-owned vendors are coming out for this huge night market with jewellery, clothing, skincare, beauty, art, home decor and more.
      Ricarda's
    Everlasting Moments
      April 28
      Everlasting Moments
      Bechdel Tested is back and teaming up with CONTACT for a screening of Everlasting Moments, including a panel led by female photographers.
      Revue Cinema
    Lead photo by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
