Here are some cool things to look out for at Fashion Art Toronto 2019

Fashion Art Toronto is hitting Daniel's Spectrum at the end of the month for their five-day fest of experimental art, inclusive fashion, and cutting-edge design that's pushing the boundaries. You can always rely on FAT to make a strong statement, and this year's no different, with over 100 participants colouring outside of the lines.

Here's a few cool things to look out for at FAT 2019.

Diverse models

There's 35 collections hitting the runway at FAT this year, and working those designs are models that you'd never see at binary, gender-rigid (read: boring) shows.

Strutting their stuff this year include models of all shapes and gender, a model with a disability, and drag superstar Jayjay Kings.

Genderfluid men's clothing

Queer aesthetic comes hard and heavy via a bunch of local designers, including Kennie Mas. Designer T.Ken Lampkin's poufy, fitted, bold designs will be showcasing the line's designs on Friday, because frills don't equal 'female'.

Sustainable fashion

The fashion industry is one of the biggest pollutants in the word (looking at you, fast fashion), but FAT promotes designers like Montreal-based Stevie Crowne, who makes collections using old vintage clothes.

Streetwear inspired by Arabic love poems

Toronto-based brand LoveClosely launched last year with some very dope tracksuits and hats covered in Arabic, popularized by local talent Roy Woods. They've since evolved into making velour sets, longsleeves, bombers and hoodies; you'll see it all on the catwalk.

Experimental performances

In between runways shows are a handful of live acts that go way beyond your usual mix-show distracts. Gracing the stage are experimental artists like new-age rapper Sukha, mask performer Matthew Gordon Long and a full-sensory show from Borelson.

Seneca Fashion's graduation show

For the first time ever, FAT will feature the Seneca's end-of-year show, courtesy of their fashion grads. Their show Redefining Fashion includes two separate runways on April 25, where you'll get a peek into Toronto's up and coming fashion talent.