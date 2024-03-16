Toronto drum squad famous for bringing the party to street festivals turns 25

A collective of drummers that you've definitely seen at street festivals all over Toronto is turning 25 and throwing a special free show to celebrate.

Since 1999, the Samba Squad has been bringing the beats of Brazil to the streets of Toronto to share the love of music and dance with the city — and with a quarter century under their belts, it's safe to say they've succeeded.

"I am not the only person who has said that Samba Squad changed my life, but that it saved my life on more than one occasion," Lyba Spring, one of the group's founding members, tells blogTO.

Headed up by award-winning percussionist Rick Shadrach Lazar, the Samba Squad was born in a studio at 401 Richmond, where a small group of people gathered to make music and magic.

"Rick grew the band from a small group of enthusiastic — mostly amateur — players into a rock-solid entertainment powerhouse," says Lyba.

From there, the group (which has "waxed and waned" over the years, according to Lyba) has played festivals across the country, including Toronto favourites like JazzFest and Salsa on St. Clair.

This year will be no different: the Squad has a schedule packed with gigs for the upcoming festival season, and it all kicks off with a free show at Stackt Market in honour of their 25th anniversary.

The Samba Squad will take to the market's Blue Moon Stage on March 29 between 8 and 11 p.m. for an evening of dancing and drumming to welcome in yet another year of Samba Squad-induced smiles.

"Our free show at Stakt is saying thank you, Toronto, for all the love and

support we’ve shared over these past 25 years," says Rick Shadrach Lazar. "One heart, one mind, one groove. Peace out.”