There's going to be a free 10-day music festival in Toronto this summer

The Toronto Jazz Festival is coming back to the city for its 37th year of free live music from some spectactular acts.

As anticipation for warmer days and endless sun builds across the city, so too does excitement for the slew of music festivals that descend on Toronto in the warm season, but one in particular keeps the city buzzing year after year.

Running between June 20 and 31, Jazz Fest will be home to a number of live music performances, both free and ticketed, at outdoor public stages as well as some of the city's best-loved live music venues.

This isn't just some rinky-dink local live music performance, though; you can expect to see performances from some heavy hitters. Last year, for example, saw the mainstage headlined by BADBADNOTGOOD and Ashanti, among a slew of other local musicians and bands.

The event, even though it's free, leans hard into the music festival essence by putting up three public outdoor stages in separate "zones," all within walking distance of each other so you can explore the festival without having to hitch a ride on the TTC before the next set.

For the duration of the festival, seperately ticketed shows are also held at various indoor concert venues across the city, like History, TD Music Hall and the Horseshoe Tavern, to keep the music alive all festival long.

While much of the specifics about this year's JazzFest, like, most importantly, the full performer lineup, have yet to be unveiled, anticipation is already mounting.

Make sure to keep an eye trained to Toronto Jazz Fest's Instagram and website to stay up-to-date on the latest news.