Toronto ranked the most visited music tour destination in the world

A new study has ranked Toronto as the most popular tour destination in the world, beating out other major global tour stop favourites like Paris, London, and New York City.

To find out which cities in the world were snubbed by musical artists the most, a data analysis conducted by Radical Storage — a luggage storage company — reviewed over 700 concert dates from major artists since 2015.

The study crowned Toronto as the most popular tour destination, with 85.1 per cent of world tours attending the city since 2015, closely followed by London, England at 83 per cent.

With the 55,000-person capacity Rogers Centre in concert configuration and nearly 20,000-person capacity at Scotiabank Arena in a region home to almost 8 million residents, it's no wonder why musical artists around the world are honing in on Toronto to score huge profits.

In recent years, some of the world's highest-grossing and most-attended tours have landed in Toronto for more shows than some of the biggest cities in the U.S.

For example, Ed Sheeran brought his Divide Tour to Toronto four shows in 2017 and 2018, compared to only one show in other major U.S. cities like Miami and Las Vegas.

After practically begging American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift to bring her sold-out Eras Tour to Canada, the artist revealed that she would be performing a record-breaking six nights at the Rogers Centre in November 2024 — surpassing the three concerts Swift held in both Atlanta and Chicago.

Beyhive fans in Toronto were also treated to two shows by Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour, while other U.S. cities like Detroit, Miami, New Orleans, and Nashville only got one show.

Despite its popularity as a tour destination, Toronto fans have been disappointed in the past. British rock band, Coldplay recently skipped out on Toronto as part of their ongoing eight-concert tour, The Music of the Spheres World Tour — with Vancouver being the only Canadian stop.

More recently, Toronto's very own, Drake, recently added more 2024 dates to his It's All a Blur Tour — subtitled Big as the What? —alongside J. Cole. The joint tour kicks off in January with no confirmed Canadian dates as of yet, leaving Toronto fans in the dark.

On the other side of the spectrum, the study found that Forth Worth, U.S., and Puebla, Mexico were the most snubbed cities in North America, with 97.9 per cent of world tours skipping the cities.

"Cities like Hong Kong have complained in 2023 as huge global artists skip them on their world tours, while some African nations have previously commented that world tours should be renamed if they're not going to visit the continent," the study reads.

"For fans around the world, it can mean having to travel long distances to see artists, while many will miss out on a world tour entirely."

Here are the top 5 most popular world tour destinations, according to the study:

Toronto London, U.K. Chicago, U.S. and Houston, U.S. (tied) Philadelphia, U.S. Manchester U.K.

