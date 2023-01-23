People are pissed that Coldplay is not performing in Toronto on new world tour

Music
Citizens of Toronto are pissed that Coldplay won't be playing a show in the city any time soon, after the band announced new tour dates without any planned stop in the 416.

Today, the British rockers announced more locations to the US and Canada leg of their 2023 Music of the Spheres world tour - but Toronto was skipped completely.

Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego and Vancouver are the lucky cities to be hosting shows this coming September, with the latter being the only Canadian date on a tour supporting the band's ninth studio album.

Devoted fans were both mad and sad that the seven-time Grammy award winners will not perform in Toronto any time soon, and are holding out for future concert location announcements as residents in other cities clamour for tickets to the newly-revealed dates.

Take a look at social media, and you'll see the complaints rolling in from all over, some saying they might just make the nearly 4,500-kilometre trip to the west coast city for a chance to see their favourite band.

The band will kick off their world tour this March in Brazil, with shows across South America, Europe and the U.K. already planned for the spring. 


Every single scheduled show is currently listed on the band's website as sold out — some 6 million tickets. There's no doubt this will be the same scenario for the limited number of North American shows. 

It's understandable why Toronto residents are pissed. This tour is bound to be a spectacle with its epic lights show among the fun that will be powered by sustainable energy, including battery power and kinetic dance floors — a world's first. 

The Vancouver show will be the first Canadian performance for the band since 2017. Let's hope a miracle happens, and a bonus Toronto show will be announced due to popular demand. 

