A Toronto mom brought her four-year-old son to VELD over the weekend

VELD, the massive annual electronic music festival, took place at Toronto's Downsview Park over the weekend, and people of all ages came out in full force.

Among the attendees was a particularly young electronic music enthusiast.

Leo, who is set to turn five later this month, was absolutely thrilled to experience music from his favourite DJs at his very first VELD music festival—despite having to wear protective ear gear for the occasion.

He sported a pair of protective headphones, which are important for protecting children's more sensitive ears from the sounds of large crowds, loud music, and fireworks at concerts and festivals.

Leo is a huge fan of deadmau5 and has dreamt of witnessing the artist perform live. So, when the announcement came that the electronic music producer would be headlining alongside REZZ on the second day of the festival, Leo's mother Mara decided to secure tickets for both of them.

Throughout the festival, the young EDM fan spent the majority of his time dancing on his mother's hip in a specially-designated spot behind the main stage crowds.

VELD, which takes place mid-summer every year, has multiple health and safety staff who told blogTO that their services were mostly being used by ravers who needed to get out of the sun or get sunscreen.

Most deaths at raves result from overheating and dehydration, so staying hydrated and away from the crowding is an important safety precaution — especially so for any children in attendance.

VELD attracts around 30,000 people each day and the crowds of people dancing and jumping around each stage are enormous, especially when headliners play.

Although she felt a bit apprehensive about bringing her son to the festival, Mara told blogTO she had a group of male friends present serving as their security team.

Leo showed off his familiarity with EDM artists and was brimming with excitement to catch performances by Bob Moses and Dom Dolla at the festival as well.

Hopefully, the four-year-old managed to remain awake past his usual bedtime to witness the joint performance of deadmau5 and REZZ at 9:30 p.m. on August 5.