Music festivals in Ontario for 2023 are back and bigger than ever this summer – and not just in Toronto.

Venues across Ontario are kicking off the season in a big way, bringing out the best the music industry has to offer so you can kick back, relax, and enjoy some tunes in the sun.

Here are some outdoor music festivals in Ontario you won't want to miss out on in 2023.

Canada’s largest free outdoor music festival will take over the Burlington waterfront on June 15 to 18. Take in an eclectic combination of new and emerging artists, past favourites, and some of the best of rock and country, like the Struts and Crash Test Dummies.

Three days of the biggest and best names in electronic dance music are back in Ottawa June 23 to 25, with Alesso, Zedd, Kygo, Deadmau5, and a huge lineup of other artists performing at Lansdowne Park.

LeBreton Flats Ottawa is getting 10 amazing days of star-studded shows from the Foo Fighters, Declan McKenna, Fletcher, Koffee, Mumford & Sons, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, and more. It all goes down on July 6 to 16.

Listen to the vibrant sounds of folk festivities lakeside in Orillia from July 7 to 9. You'll get to see performances from Tegan and Sara, Feist, Rufus Wainright, and The Wood Brothers. There will also be a tribute performance dedicated to the music of Gordon Lightfoot.

Taking place at Fisher's Paradise, this Nipissing festival combines art and nature by staging a multi-day music *and* camping festival from July 20 t0 23.

For their 40th year, Hillside is taking over the campgrounds on Guelph Lake Island from July 28 to 30 with music, camping, and workshops that'll be fun for all ages.

Put on your cowboy hats and get ready for the best four days of country music at Burl's Creek from August 10 to 13. Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Nickelback and Tim Hicks are headlining.

Located at Ear Falls in northwest Ontario, you'll get to partake in folk, indie, country and pop performances, plus camping, arts booths, and fun activities for the whole family. This beachside event takes place from August 11 to 13.

Take in the beautiful sights at Bissell Park along the banks of the Grand River while seeing performances by Metric, Feist, The Reklaws, and many more from August 18 to 20.

Journey through the magical lands of Midlothian Castle during this four-day electronic music festival near the village of Burk's Falls from September 15 to 18.